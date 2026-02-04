Parents Celebrate Daughter’s First Period With a Cake — And People Are Eating It Up "Man she’s a lucky girl." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 4 2026, 12:29 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@annuhleee

Parenting styles have truly done a 360. When boomers were kids, the focus was simple: Go to school, work, get a career, and retire. There wasn’t exactly a place for sit-down talks about mental health and feelings. That “figure it out yourself” mindset was then carried over to millennials. And, again, conversations about emotions, mental health, or empowerment were few and far between. Back then, kids were kids, parents were parents, and there was a very clear line drawn between the two.

But today? Parenting has shifted to really center on kids’ well-being, both physically and mentally. Parents are doing more to show their kids that their journey and feelings are important. And a TikTok shared by @annuhleee is a prime example of that, as it shows parents celebrating their daughter’s first period with a cake. Is it strange? Maybe a little. But the overall message is clear, and everyone is here for it. Let’s get into it.

These parents celebrated their daughter’s first period with a cake, and people are eating it up.

TikToker @annuhleee’s daughter hit a major milestone, and she and her husband decided to celebrate it rather than overlook it. Her daughter, Phoenix, just got her period, and to acknowledge the moment and celebrate how she handled it, they surprised her with a period cake. They also captured it on camera and shared it with the world on TikTok.

In the video, @annuhleee added the text overlay: “Being better parents than mine ever were to me,” signaling she may have had an upbringing similar to what we described above. Phoenix can be seen with her eyes covered by a Mike Wazowski (from Monsters, Inc.) blindfold as her dad preps her for the big surprise.

She’s then led into the dark kitchen where a red cake (naturally) sits on the table with a single candle that reads “Period!” When she removes her blindfold, she sees the cake and tells her parents, “No,” with a mix of shock and excitement being heard in her voice.

Her mom can then be heard commending her for handling the whole period ordeal “quite gracefully,” because anyone who’s gotten it knows it can be traumatic, a little embarrassing, and a completely emotional moment.

It can be pretty uncomfortable for parents, too. But @annuhleee and her husband didn’t brush off the milestone or act like it wasn’t a big deal, they know it can be a lot, and they wanted to make it clear they were there for her.

What really struck a chord with viewers, aside from the heart-shaped cake and Phoenix’s appreciative smile, was what her dad said. As he tries to decide if they should make a wish when she blows out the candle, he says: “Maybe instead of a wish we make it like a … we’re channeling good menstrual health for Phoenix and whatever she chooses to do with her body … that it’s healthy for a long time.” That support from her dad brought many viewers to tears, especially those who were on their own period as they watched it.

