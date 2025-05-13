Parents on TikTok Are Testing Their Kids on Toxic Phrases They Grew up Hearing "Millenials might be cringe but we are cycle breakers." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 13 2025, 9:50 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@elysedschroeder

The phrase "parenting doesn’t come with a handbook" is a universal term many can relate to because, well, it couldn’t be truer. Parenting is undoubtedly one of the most challenging parts of life, and while each of us experiences our own triumphs and challenges, there’s one thing most parents have in common: We all want the best for our kids and are willing to go to the ends of the Earth to give it to them.

Still, parenting styles vary across generations, and so do the phrases we use with our children. Many of the expressions that were once common are now being labeled as toxic. If you’re a Baby Boomer or Gen X, chances are you’ve said some of them yourself. Lately, these phrases have resurfaced on TikTok, where users are calling out how outdated and rare they’ve become, considering most kids can't finish them.

Parents on TikTok are testing their kids to see if they can finish these toxic parenting phrases.

Today’s parents of young kids tend to have a very different approach than the generation before them. As we evolve, we learn from what worked, what didn’t, and what we personally liked or disliked hearing as kids. One major shift over the years is the language parents use, especially phrases that are now being labeled as toxic.

A viral TikTok trend is bringing this to light. Parents are asking their kids to complete well-known phrases from their own childhoods, but many kids can't. Instead, they respond with innocent or sweet endings, highlighting just how much parenting styles have changed.

Here are some of the phrases featured in the "Kids Complete Toxic Parenting Phrases" trend, with the words in quotes left out for the kids to finish: I brought you into this world so I can (take you out of it).

I'll give you something to (cry about).

Children should be seen and (not heard).

I'm your parent not your (friend).

Here are a few others: Just wait until you have a (son/daughter like you).

As long as you live under my roof you will (follow my rules).

I love you but (go away).

When we get to the store (don't touch anything).

Just wait until (your dad gets home).

@namwilamulwanda I’ve seen this trend going around where you ask your child parenting phrases you heard growing up so I thought I’d give it a try while doing Nhyara’s hair and nothing prepared me for how innocent her responses are. It’s very easy to work on your healing journey and not always see the effects in the day to day, but hearing her responses really reminded me of the beauty in all the work I’ve done. She really said I’m just here for a good time 🥺 #parenting #consciousparenting #mumsoftiktok #gentleparenting #parentingtips #healing #generationaltrauma ♬ original sound - namwilamulwanda

Here's how kids are finishing the toxic parenting phrases you remember hearing as a kid.

While these phrases may bring back some serious memories (hopefully not too bad), they’re definitely a thing of the past, considering most kids can’t even finish them. For example, when kids were asked to complete "I brought you into this world so I can ..." they came up with the following endings: "love you," "take me to different places," "be your bestie," and "give you a great life." Aww.

