Novak Djokovic's Two Adorable Kids Are Their Famous Dad's Pride and Joy

"I tend to forget my inner child a lot because everything is so serious."

In the world of tennis, there are a few names that everyone recognizes: Arthur Ashe, Andy Murray, John McEnroe, Venus and Serena Williams, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Naomi Osaka; and of course, Novak Djokovic. The Serbian superstar is one of the greatest players of all time.

To most of the world, he bears the title of a tennis legend. At home, he bears the title of "Dad." Novak is a proud father to two kids. Here's what we know about those two kids and the wife he adores.

Novak Djokovic and his wife have two kids.

On social media and in the press, Novak and his wife Jelena tend to avoid centering their children. But in 2025, the kids took center stage after Novak interrupted an on-air interview to express his amazement that his kids were still awake at his tennis match at 1 a.m. The moment, which included the camera panning over to his children in the stands, was a sweet reminder that there's a normal person behind the myth of Novak Djokovic. Novak's daughter pulled a face, then tapped her wrist as if to say, "Let's go, Dad!" While his son just smiled.

The oldest child, Stefan, was born in 2014. Daughter Tara came along in 2017. Although Novak and Jelena occasionally provide glimpses of the children, they are somewhat protective of them in order to preserve their privacy. But that doesn't stop dad Novak from doting on his children in public. In interviews, he often refers to them as "my angels."

In a 2022 tennis press conference, Novak explained, "I have the privilege to be a father to wonderful kids, so I try to take that childish energy and fuel my inner child because I tend to forget my inner child a lot because everything is so serious" (excerpt via People). The children often attend their father's games alongside their mom, and Novak in turn never misses a chance to brag about his children and talk about his joy in being a father.

Novak's wife Jelena is also his high school sweetheart.

Yet the woman he shares those children with, Jelena, is also a central part of Novak's joy and loving home life. Jelena and Novak are high school sweethearts who first started dating in 2005.

They tied the knot in 2014, shortly before welcoming their oldest child. Jelena was born Jelena Ristic, but took Novak's last name when they married. Together, they pursue humanitarian endeavors, which include tending to the needs of "disadvantaged kids in Serbia." To that end, she helps him run the Novak Djokovic Foundation.

Although less is known about Jelena than about her famous husband, she can be seen Novak's games beside their children, cheering him on from the stands.