Nurse Hilariously Shows Difficulties in Dealing With Patients Who Are Also Nurses By Mustafa Gatollari May 15 2023, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

That same kind of presumed frustration Jacob would've suffered in this hypothetical scenario must also be what folks in particular professions experience whenever they're serving a customer who is also a worker in the same field.

Imagine being a mechanic and doing work on the car of someone else who is a mechanic, or fixing a computer for an Apple hardware engineer. Or in the case of nurses: being a nurse to someone who is a nurse.

The latter phenomenon is something that TikToker @nurse.john touched upon in a viral skit he uploaded to the popular social media platform, re-enacting the type of interaction a nurse has with a patient who is also a nurse.

"POV: you're the nurse but your patient is a nurse," he writes in a text overlay of the video. In it, he wears a wig and a patient's gown and speaks as the type of "nurse-patient" who basically tells the nurse how to do their job.

"Hi good morning how are you? Good? Can I please see my lab results?" he asks. "Yeah it was taken 4 am this morning? Yeah. Usually takes like two hours for the results to come out?"

Source: TikTok | @nurse.john

It becomes apparent at this point in the video that because of the nurse's experience working in the healthcare field they know all of the time it takes to perform certain job duties/tasks, and that they expect a higher quality of service based on this know-how.

"Well at least I know, from our hospital," he continues, "oh sorry, I'm a nurse. 20 years, med search." He then removes the oxygen wiring from his nose, "I also don't need this anymore. Yeah, not working at all. Can you also ask the doctor to change my diet from liquid to puree?" he asks.

"I can swallow now, I'm confident." Then the video launches into other knowledge drops and requests, "Hi! Can I get like two swabs? Uh-uh, cause I noticed a fluid leaking from my wound it's yellow, yeah. I'm worried for another infection we can send it to lab, right? Ok, thanks!"

Source: TikTok | @nurse.john

He goes on in the clip, highlighting instances where patient-nurses try to assist with their own recovery process: "Hey sorry for bothering you I know you're super busy but I don't think I need a catheter anymore but you can just give me the kit and I can take it out myself. Yeah do you need them out after?"

The asks just kept coming: "Hi can you just give me an IV kit? Yeah I'm just gonna change this IV that I have right now yeah it's really old. And I don't want any infection yeah I can do it myself." "Hey sorry I feel dehydrated and you know I'm just worried can you just check my creat level? Yeah I just wanna make sure I don't have any kidney injuries?"

Towards the end of the video, he then went into how nurses sometimes try to sign themselves out of the hospital once they believe they're good to go: "Hey finally I wanna sign an AMA form, I'm good I can take care of myself yeah, just give it to me and I'll be good."

Source: TikTok | @nurse.john

But before that, he then goes into a specific request from the hospital's pharmacy that the patient has: "Hey can you just let pharmacy know to fax it as soon as possible so my pharmacy receives it? Ok, thank you!"

One TikToker who said that they are a nurse intentionally keep that from healthcare workers whenever they're in a hospital/healthcare facility, so as to inspect the quality of work that they're giving patients. They said that the level of care changes once word gets out that they are a nurse.

Source: TikTok | @nurse.john