NYC Summer Sublets 2027: Prices, Dates and Where to Look By Distractify Staff Published Nov. 23 2026, 8:13 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

If your internship starts in June, January is a reasonable time to start looking for a New York summer sublet. In January 2026, Ohana, a sublet marketplace, recorded 221 new listings that could cover a June move-in and 326 interns beginning their search. In June, it recorded 118 new listings and 1,357 interns beginning their search. That suggests a tighter search later in the season.

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Budget matters just as much as timing. Furnished private rooms booked through Ohana for 2025 and 2026 stays typically cost about $1,950 per month, while studios cost about $3,200. Before you start browsing, work out what you can spend over the whole summer and whether you want to share an apartment.

Key takeaways: A furnished private room typically costs about $1,950 per month in NYC, a studio $3,200 and a one-bedroom $3,550. Those figures come from Ohana stays that began in 2025 and 2026, rent including Ohana's service fee, as of November 2026.

For a June 2026 move-in, Ohana counted 1.5 interns searching per new home in January and 12 in June.

Among the 12 neighborhoods with the most private rooms on Ohana, Ridgewood has the lowest median private room ask at $1,352 per month. The East Village has the highest at $2,450 (Ohana, November 2026).

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What do NYC summer sublets cost?

Sharing an apartment is the less expensive option: a private room typically costs about $1,950 per month, compared with $3,200 for a studio and $3,550 for a one-bedroom. Those figures cover NYC stays that began in 2025 and 2026 and include Ohana's service fee. They come from Ohana's published intern housing figures as of November 2026. The table below shows median rents, with a range covering the middle half of bookings. Where there were too few intern bookings for a home type, Ohana used bookings from all NYC renters.

Home Typical rent per month Usual range Stays counted Private room $1,950 $1,600 to $2,350 3,906 Studio $3,200 $2,550 to $3,800 895 One-bedroom $3,550 $2,800 to $4,400 1,133 Interns on Ohana in NYC typically pay about $2,650 per month, usually between $2,000 and $3,100. The gap between a private room and a studio is $1,250 per month, or $3,750 over a three-month summer. About half of Ohana's NYC interns rent a whole place; the rest usually share with two roommates.

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A year-round lease can be a misleading benchmark for a furnished summer stay. On a thread about a $6,400 bill for ten weeks in Lower Manhattan, one r/NYCapartments commenter explained: "You can't compare prices for 10 weeks to a year lease. You have to pay for the luxury of only being there for those weeks." Others on the same thread called short furnished stays expensive and hard to lock down. A summer premium, they said, is the norm.

For renters planning to stay in New York after the summer, Ohana co-founder Ezra Gershanok suggests using a sublet while looking for a longer lease. "Never sign a 12-month lease in New York in the summer, you will get ripped off," he says in a reel on Ohana's Instagram. His example is a two-bedroom in Murray Hill that rented for $4,500 in November and $5,300 seven months later.

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"People sublet for the first few months, then use that time to find a 12-month lease in November, December, January or February" (Ohana on Instagram). For a separate snapshot of asking prices, Ohana's active NYC listings in November 2026 show the following rents. The median is $1,950 per month across 3,908 listings, before the service fee. Private rooms ask $1,770, studios $3,300 and one-bedrooms $3,850 (Ohana NYC sublets).

When do summer sublets open?

You can start looking in January for a June move-in, even if you aren't ready to book. Ohana's 2026 figures show listings appearing that early, with more arriving in March and April. The number of interns starting their search also rose as summer approached. Ohana's New York City counts for a June 2026 move-in, as of November 2026: Month New homes listed Interns searching Interns per new home January 2026 221 326 1.5 February 2026 303 469 1.5 March 2026 597 1,276 2.1 April 2026 804 2,859 3.6 May 2026 676 3,706 5.5 June 2026 118 1,357 12

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New homes are listings that could cover a June move-in, counted in the month they were first published. Interns searching are counted once, in the month they first searched or messaged a host. The typical Ohana intern in NYC books roughly one month before move-in. March and April brought the most new listings in this period; May brought the most interns starting their search.

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Renters discussing summer sublets describe a longer lead time than they expect when looking for a year-round lease. As one r/NYCapartments commenter explained, "summer sublets are advertised by renters way ahead of time." A host who already knows when they'll be away can advertise those dates months ahead. An early listing gives you something concrete to check: do the available dates cover your stay, and does the rent fit your budget?

Which neighborhoods cost less?

Ridgewood is the cheapest of the 12 neighborhoods with the most private rooms on Ohana, at a median ask of $1,352 per month. The East Village is the most expensive at $2,450. Those are November 2026 median base rents, before Ohana's service fee, from Ohana's NYC listings. The lowest room prices on this list are in Brooklyn and Queens. Ridgewood is $1,352 across 103 private rooms, Bed-Stuy $1,400 across 257 and Crown Heights $1,432 across 133. Upper Manhattan ($1,512) and Harlem ($1,540) are the Manhattan options under $1,600. At the higher end are Hell's Kitchen at $2,312 and the East Village at $2,450, with Williamsburg at $2,024 in between.

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The Ridgewood median is $1,098 per month below the East Village median, a difference of $3,294 over three months. That's enough to make the commute worth checking. Compare the trip from each apartment to your workplace, including any transfers, before deciding whether the savings work for you. One r/AskNYC commenter summed it up: "Be open to other neighborhoods and a further commute and you'll find something."

The neighborhoods with the most tech intern bookings look a little different. Among tech interns on Ohana last summer, Jersey City led with 26, at about $2,450 per month. Long Island City followed with 25 and Downtown Brooklyn with 21. The East Village had 18, the Financial District 16 and Hell's Kitchen 15 (Ohana intern housing, as of November 2026). One guest who stayed in Jersey City wrote of a "super convenient commute with the Grove Street PATH station."

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Where to find summer sublets

Ohana's subletting communities are one place to start. Girls Who Sublet (NYC) has 54,900 Facebook members and 142,000 Instagram followers. Ohana's NYC intern housing page also lists NYU Subletting, with 13,300 Instagram followers, and Columbia Subletting, with 7,626 (counts as of November 2026).

Also check your university's off-campus housing group and your employer's intern channel, and ask friends whether they know anyone subletting. On Reddit, one renter described intern friends split between student dorms, Airbnb (which that commenter described as the most expensive option), and a sublet from someone they knew. Another noted that even Columbia students move off campus for the summer because dorm rent goes up. Searching from another city adds a practical problem: you can't easily visit a place before committing. As one r/AskNYC commenter put it, "You're competing against people already here, so you are at a disadvantage already."

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For an intern booking one to three months, Ohana says every NYC stay on the platform is 30 days or longer, with no broker fee. The renter meets the host on a video call before booking, and hosts are paid only after move-in. Cool Hand Movers' guide to finding a sublet in NYC lists Ohana first among places to look. Use the video call to ask about the details a listing may leave out: who else lives there, where you'd work from home, and what's included in the rent.

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Start with your dates, your total summer budget and the address you'll commute to. Those three details will help you narrow the search. If you're planning for June 2027, the 2026 figures give you a reason to look in January, but they aren't a forecast of next summer's prices or availability.

Frequently asked questions

How long is a typical summer sublet in NYC? One to three months. That is the middle half of 6,437 NYC stays booked on Ohana in the last two years. Of those stays, 72% included utilities (Ohana NYC summer sublets, as of November 2026). Summer stays usually track an internship, so June to August is the common shape. Are summer sublets in NYC furnished? Yes, usually. Summer hosts are leaving their own homes for a season, so the furniture stays. Ohana's furnished listings are apartments, studios and rooms in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Jersey City. Every NYC stay on Ohana is 30 days or longer (Ohana NYC summer sublets).