‘Zelda’ Fans Are Finally Returning To Hyrule With A New ‘Ocarina Of Time’ Remake The original 1998 game changed Zelda forever, and now Nintendo is ready to bring back the magic. By Darrell Marrow Published June 9 2026, 1:27 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Nintendo of America

Nintendo has announced a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time during its June 9 Nintendo Direct, and fans are already clamoring for more details. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time first launched for the Nintendo 64 in 1998.

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The game became one of the most popular titles in Nintendo history because it brought Zelda fully into 3D for the first time. Now, fans of the OG game will be able to relive the adventures when The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time drops on Switch 2.

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What do we know about the ‘Ocarina of Time’ remake?

The Ocarina of Time remake is headed to Nintendo Switch 2 and currently has a 2026 release window, according to IGN. However, Nintendo has not announced an exact release date yet. Fans know the game is coming this year, but they still do not know the exact day they can return to Hyrule. Nintendo said more details will be announced soon. The first reveal did not show gameplay. Instead, Nintendo introduced the remake with a cinematic trailer.

The biggest question is whether Nintendo will treat the game as a simple remake or add new elements. The original game already received an enhanced Nintendo 3DS version in 2011, which updated the visuals and added quality-of-life changes. This new Switch 2 version sounds bigger, but Nintendo has not fully explained what has changed.

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When is ‘Ocarina of Time’ coming to Nintendo Switch 2?

The Ocarina of Time remake is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in 2026. However, fans who want to play the original version still have an option. The Nintendo 64 version of Ocarina of Time is available through Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack as part of the Nintendo 64 Classics library.

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The story follows Link, a young hero from Kokiri Forest, as he gets pulled into a much bigger battle for Hyrule. At first, Link feels like the odd one out because he does not have a fairy companion like the other Kokiri children. Then Navi enters the chat, and his whole life changes.