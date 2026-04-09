Offset Faces Legal Heat Over $100K Casino Debt Before Florida Shooting Offset was shot in front of a casino after receiving a lawsuit By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 9 2026, 8:41 a.m. ET Source: Mega Offset was shot rights after he received the suit.

Rapper Offset was shot outside a casino just days after racking up six-figure gambling debt. MotorCity Casino Hotel claims the 34-year-old opened a line of credit to fuel his habit, triggering a demand notice right before the attack.

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Source: Mega Rapper Offset's $100k Debt Case

According to the complain that was put in by the organisation, reported by TMZ, Offset has not been reachable despite multiples attempts. The Casino Hotel tried to withdraw the amount from Offset’s registered account, but was unable to do so due to it having insufficient funds.

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Both Parties Had Agreed On The Withdrawal

Before the line of credit was extended to Offset, it was made clear that the casino would have the right to withdraw the pending amount directly from his account if the need arose, and Offset had agreed to these terms.

Offset’s representative has said that they are working something out. He said, “We are working toward a resolution."

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More recently, Offset was shot outside a different casino during an altercation between his associates and another group. He sustained a non-life-threatening leg injury and was immediately hospitalized. Lil Tjay, present with his crew and involved in the incident, was charged with disorderly conduct but released the following day.

Offset is getting sued by a Detroit casino for $100k over a gambling debt & Ebro apologizes for announcing that offset owed him $5k pic.twitter.com/AywcKE2I6p — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) April 9, 2026 Source: @2Cool2Blog Offset has been faced with a lot of egal troubles, from casinos to the IRS.

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Offset has been in the middle of a slew of legal and financial storms, given that the rapper was also directed to pay the IRS over a million dollars in taxes.

Offset Has Been Recovering Well In The Hospital

Offset sustained injuries to his left side in the encounter with Lil Tjay's crew. No further injuries were reported for either party outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida. Offset later commented on a related social media post, writing, "U ain’t buss nun," implying that nothing significant occurred at the scene.

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Atlanta-born rapper Offset is hospitalized after a shooting at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida just outside Miami, police and his representative say. https://t.co/7a3fhcDoCx — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 7, 2026 Source: @CBSMornings The rapper been seemingly recovering well

According to official sources, Lil Tjay’s instigating of the fight caused the altercation to spiral out of control. Authorities suggested that Lil Tjay directed associates of his to start the fight, which eventually caused the shooting as the situation escalated.