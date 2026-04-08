Offset and Lil Tjay Beef Resurfaces After Miami Shooting Incident Lil Tjay’s past claims about Offset are resurfacing as fans connect the dots after the Florida shooting. By Darrell Marrow Published April 8 2026, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Former Migos rapper Offset was shot Monday night, April 6, outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., just north of Miami, after a fight broke out in the valet area, according to TMZ. His spokesperson said he was hospitalized, and authorities said his injuries were not life-threatening. Multiple outlets reported that he is in stable condition.

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As for Lil Tjay, police have only tied him to the altercation that happened before the shooting, not the gunfire itself. Officers have not charged him with any weapons offense. The investigation remains active as police work to identify others involved. However, the unclear details have fueled speculation online, with some fans pointing to a long-standing beef between Offset and Tjay.

Source: Mega

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Why are Offset and Lil Tjay beefing?

The beef between Offset and Lil Tjay appears to go back to 2025, when Tjay accused Offset of owing him $10,000 from a casino loan and claimed Offset never paid him back. He alleged that Offset borrowed the money to gamble and then avoided repayment.

“Why I diss Offset? Offset is broke. I’ll tell y’all a true story: I seen the [n-word] in the casino. He was popped, he was panicking,” Tjay said during a livestream (per HipHopDX). “He was asking random people for Cash Apps. He was broke. I don’t know what happened; nobody was answering his phone calls. He was trying to run up, chasing, chasing, chasing. He must have a gambling addiction.” That claim comes from Tjay’s side, and no police agency has linked the alleged dispute to Monday’s shooting. For his part, Offset has never addressed the gambling debt claims directly.

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Source: Mega

Did Lil Tjay shoot Offset?

Tjay and his camp have both pushed back hard on rumors that he shot Offset. In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, his attorney Dawn M. Florio pushed back on the claims. “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting,” the statement says. “Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors.”

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Tjay also addressed the situation himself. When asked by NBC whether he had anything to do with the shooting, he denied involvement.“The last thing I seen was Offset looking at me like this, ‘Yo, that [n-word] shot me. That [n-word] shot me.’ La la la. [n-word] is a rat. [N-word] is a rat,” Tjay said. “I don’t do no damn fighting,” he said, before being asked if he was the one to shoot Offset. “I didn’t do no damn fighting. Did I shoot Offset? That s--t is crazy.”