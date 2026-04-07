Offset Shooting Update: What We Know About the Florida Incident Police confirm Offset’s injuries were not life-threatening as talk around Lil Tjay gains traction online. By Darrell Marrow Published April 7 2026, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Rapper Offset is recovering after a shooting in South Florida that feels eerily similar to the tragedy that took Takeoff’s life. On Monday, April 6, Offset was shot in the valet area outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, according to TMZ.

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The whole story hits even harder because of what happened to Takeoff. In November 2022, he was shot and killed outside 810 Billiards & Bowling after gunfire erupted following a dispute tied to a dice game, per TMZ. Police said Takeoff was not involved in the argument and described him as an innocent bystander. That loss shook Migos to its core, and fans still feel it. Now, Migos fans are flooding social media with prayers for Offset as details continue to unfold.

Source: Mega

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Offset’s spokesperson provided a shooting update.

Offset’s spokesperson confirmed he was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. “We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care,” the spokesperson said. “He is stable and being closely monitored.” Authorities have not released many details about his injuries. Police have not identified a shooter or announced a motive. Officials confirmed the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the valet area and involved non-life-threatening injuries.

Footage of OFFSET and lil tjay fighting because offset owed him 100k has been released and it looks like offsets team jumped tjay then he shot at them😳😳 pic.twitter.com/CMvbber5W2 — Frost (@FrostThaGod) April 7, 2026

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This is still an active investigation, and a lot of the messier claims floating around online have not been confirmed. However, police did emphasize that the scene was secure, two people were detained, and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Meanwhile, fans of the rapper are sharing touching messages online, hoping for a speedy recovery. “Prayers up for Offset. Shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Fla., but reportedly stable and doing OK,” one person tweeted. While another wrote, “Crazy situation … But latest updates say he’s stable and getting treatment. Wishing him a fast recovery.”

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Source: Mega

Was Lil Tjay involved in Offset’s shooting?

Lil Tjay’s name got thrown into the mix after it surfaced that he had been arrested in connection with the incident. But that does not mean he has been publicly accused of shooting Offset. According to TMZ, Lil Tjay was booked in Broward County on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray charge tied to a fight. Separately, his attorney, Dawn Florio, pushed back hard on the rumors, saying Lil Tjay has not been charged in connection with the shooting.