Offset Has Been Shot and Ex-Wife Cardi B Has Been Noticeably Silent on the Matter The entertainer has not said anything about the incident. By Tatayana Yomary Updated April 7 2026, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

There has been an uptick in celebrity shooting incidents. From Rihanna’s home being shot in early March 2026 to the tragic passing of Migos rapper Takeoff in November 2022, notable figures have to take extensive measures to ensure their safety. Unfortunately, it appears the problem is getting 10 times worse.

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Reports reveal that former Migos rapper Offset has been shot. And while he appears to be in stable condition, fans are immediately questioning the incident in light of Takeoff’s unfortunate death. And as the news spreads like wildfire, many are wondering what Cardi B, Offset’s ex-wife, has to say about the matter. After all, they share three children together. Here’s everything that we know.

Source: MEGA

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What does Cardi B have to say about Offset being shot?

If you expected the entertainer to sound off on the shooting, it’s time to think again. The news of Offset’s shooting first broke on April 6, 2026. And while she is very quick to share her opinions on various matters, the entertainer has yet to speak about the incident.

While it’s easy to think that Cardi would put her feelings aside, especially since he is the father of most of her children, the couple has gone through their share of drama when it comes to their marriage and nasty divorce. From Offset cheating on multiple occasions, bringing women into their shared marital home, to taunting her online, the pair has been through a lot.

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Source: MEGA

That said, since Cardi is focused on her tour at the moment, fans doubt that she will take time to speak about Offset. However, many are wishing the rapper a speedy recovery.

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“This is exactly why he refused the picture with the fan at the last casino. He’s often by himself and doesn’t want his location shared. Pray he recovers quickly,” one fan shared.

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“Thank God he’s good. We’ve lost enough to gun violence,” another fan commented. “Praying for him. Lord, keep your hands over this man,” one fan shared.

Why was Offset shot?

According to TMZ, Offset’s rep confirmed that the rapper was shot on Monday, April 6, 2026, in Hollywood, Fla., near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Law enforcement revealed to the outlet that Offset’s injuries were thankfully not life-threatening.

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"We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood,” the Seminole Police rep shared.

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The rep continued: “Seminole Police were on site immediately, and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure, and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal."

Offset’s spokesperson was also aligned with the police, sharing that the rapper is “being closely monitored” and is “currently at the hospital receiving medical care.”

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Source: MEGA