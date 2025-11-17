Cardi B Teases Her and Stefon Diggs’ Son's “Cute” Name The rapper announced the birth to her fourth child in November 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 17 2025, 1:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@iamcardib

Rapper Cardi B knows how to keep us buzzing about her life — whether it's good or bad. However, in late 2025, much of the talk has been about celebrating her wins. In September 2025, her much-anticipated album, Am I the Drama?, debuted at no. 1 eight years after Cardi did the same thing following the release of her debut project, Invasion of Privacy. The album also earned 200,000 equivalent album units in its first week, marking the biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop album by a woman in 2025.

Cardi's massive musical comeback also came with another surprise: a pregnancy! Soon after the album was released, she and her boyfriend, NFL player Stefon Diggs, welcomed their first child together. Cardi announced the happy news via Instagram and confirmed she and her lover welcomed a baby boy. But, what is baby Diggs' name? Here's what to know.

What is Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' baby's name?

As of this writing, neither Cardi nor Stefon has confirmed their baby's name publicly. However, the "Imaginary Playerz" rapper has shared some information about the baby, including how she's not ready to share so much about him with the world just yet. "I’m not sharing the name yet,” she said during a November 2024 interview with High Snobiety, adding, "It's cute."

While Cardi wasn't ready to share her son's name yet, she also spilled some details about carrying her son during her pregnancy. She shared how the pregnancy forced her to sit down for a minute, though she was able to bounce back once he was born. "I feel better,” Cardi added after the outlet asked her how she was doing postpartum. "I was [on] bed rest because that baby was heavy.”

Cardi confirmed her pregnancy to Gayle King on CBS Mornings in September 2025 . When the baby was born, she reflected on the journey it took for him to get here, which involved her going on an impressive press tour to promote the album.

"My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons," Cardi shared via Instagram. "My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."