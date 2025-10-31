Gayle King Is Rumored To Be Leaving Her Longtime ‘CBS Mornings’ Anchor Role A CBS News spokesperson set the record straight about Gayle's possible exit in October 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 31 2025, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Since 2011, Gayle King has been one of the trusted voices delivering the news daily on CBS Mornings. During her time with the morning show, which spans over a decade, Gayle became known for her meme-worthy interviews, from her classic "Robert, Robert" line during her 2019 interview with convicted sex offender R. Kelly to her openly flirting with Lenny Kravitz. However, she also gave more serious updates on political changes and other affairs on the show.

Gayle's CBS Mornings tenure is so noteworthy many of her fans assumed she'd retire at the legendary anchors' desk. However, rumor has it that her time with the morning show might be over, or at least evolving. So, why did Gayle leave CBS Mornings? Here's the scoop.

Why did Gayle King leave 'CBS Mornings'?

We don't actually know why Gayle left CBS Mornings. In fact, we're not even sure if the journalist is actually planning on leaving the morning show, though rumors from reported insiders suggest that her time there could be coming to an end. According to an October 2025 report from Variety, Gayle is rumored to be leaving CBS Mornings anchor when her contract expires in May 2026. Her exit is reportedly part of CBS's parent company, Paramount's overall plan to cut ties with some of the network's leading anchors.

Top CBS talent to leave their current roles as the company’s corporate ownership shifts from the Redstones, the former controlling shareholders, to the Ellisons, who have expressed a desire to move CBS News away from content they feel tilts too hard toward the liberal.

Gayle's departure would come after another longtime reporter, Norah O’Donnell, stepped down from her CBS Evening News anchor role and transitioned to being a senior correspondent for CBS News in January 2025. Variety reported that executives were hoping to keep Gayle on in another capacity, stating she could stay on board with the news division, potentially with a deal to produce her own programming for the network.

What did Gayle King say about her 'CBS Mornings' departure?

As of this writing, Gayle hasn't paid the rumors about her leaving CBS Mornings any mind. According to the New York Post, she was spotted leaving her New York City apartment the day after reports of her exit surfaced. Paparazzi captured Gayle on her way to CBS studios for the Friday, Oct. 31 broadcast. She made no mention of the exit rumors when she opened the broadcast and remained professional throughout the show.

While Gayle opted to maintain her composure amid the rumors of her CBS departure, a spokesperson from the station addressed them to Variety, particularly the rumors regarding her contract. "There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026," the spokesperson confirmed. "She’s a truly valued part of CBS and we look forward to engaging with her about the future."