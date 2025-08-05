Is Gayle King Being Fired From Her Top Spot at 'CBS Mornings'? Trump Seems to Think So "Gayle King’s career is over." By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 5 2025, 3:30 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

On the CBS Mornings show, millions of Americans find their first news injection of the day. Helmed by Gayle King, Tony Dukoupil, Nate Burleson, and Vladimir Duthiers, the show is known for fair but "no holds barred" coverage of the day's important news.

Unfortunately, rumors have been spreading that Gayle's contract might not be renewed by CBS when it comes up for negotiation next year. This comes after rumors in a news report seemingly prompted President Donald Trump to post about Gayle, boasting that her lack of support for him was part of her downfall. But is Gayle fired? Here's what we know about the status of the star anchor's career.

Source: MEGA

Is Gayle King fired from CBS?

When the New York Post podcast made a prediction that Gayle's job was on the line, they said their information came from an insider source. According to NY Post Cast, the insider shared, "With Skydance soon to be in charge at CBS, they've promised to end left-leaning bias at the network."

The podcast says the insider pointed to a decline in ratings for Gayle, adding that "progressive programming" is to blame, and sharing, "the morning show audience wants optimism and cheer and joy, and what they were producing is at odds with audience expectations." The outlet reports that her contract, which they estimated to be worth around $13 to $15 million per year, is up for negotiation in the Spring of 2026. But does that mean they will fire her?

The company already let go of popular late-night host Stephen Colbert as a result, many speculate, of his anti-Trump comedy. The network, which recently got the green light from the FCC for a merger with Skydance, may be appealing to Trump to survive in the increasingly cutthroat world of media (via Politico). It's unclear whether Gayle's contract will be on the chopping block, but Trump may be pointing CBS in that direction.

Trump claims Gayle's ratings are down, and she should've stayed a fan. Now, he says, she's losing her contract.

Trump posted to Truth Social on August 4, 2025, coming after Gayle. He quoted a New York Post article about her ratings and wrote, "Gayle King’s career is over. She should have stayed with her belief in TRUMP. She never had the courage to do so. No talent, no ratings, no strength!!!"

The NY Post reports that Gayle and her co-hosts lost between 20% and 30% of their audience in 2025 compared to the same time period in 2024, according to Nielson data.

However, a source noted to the outlet that CBS Mornings with Gayle at the helm is profitable, despite the slip in ratings. So it's unclear whether or not the network would fire her for ratings alone.