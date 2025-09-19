How Did the Beef Between Cardi B and Bia Begin? Inside the Reignited Feud That Has Fans Talking In recent years, things between Cardi and Bia have continued to escalate. Let’s break down how the bad blood between the two started. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 19 2025, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B finally kept her promise and released her long-awaited sophomore album, "Am I The Drama?" As fans take to social media to offer their first reactions and make posts with the album’s song lyrics, there is one track that already has everyone tapped in — her brand new diss track against rival and fellow rapper Bia.

Cardi has had multiple beefs throughout the course of her career, most notably with Nicki Minaj, but in recent years, things between her and Bia have continued to escalate. Let’s break down how the bad blood between the two started.

How did the beef between Cardi B and Bia begin?

Rumblings of Cardi and Bia having issues with each other initially began back in March 2023, after Bia and Nicki Minaj sparked up a friendship and collaborated on the remixes to “Whole Lotta Money” and “Super Freaky Girl.” At the time, Bia took to social media to shut down the rumors and insist that she had no ill feelings towards Cardi.

“Sweetie, I didn't switch up on anybody because I don't know Cardi in real life,” Bia said on Instagram Live at the time, per Complex. “I've never met Cardi, we've never had a conversation. Like, I don't have no issues with her, it's all love, but I don't know her.”

“Y'all do too much on this app, I don't know her in real life. We don't know each other,” she added. “We don't know them. Ask me about somebody I know. Ask me about somebody I've met in real life, not online." Things were quiet for over a year, but in April 2024, Bia directly dissed Cardi on the remix to Dreezy’s song “B---h Duh,” referencing Cardi's rap flow and the cheating allegations involving her marriage to Offset.

The following month, in April 2024 ,Cardi fired her first direct shot at Bia on the remix to GloRilla’s song “Wanna Be” alongside Megan Thee Stallion. “Hope she talk like that when I see her. B---h, please, don't nobody wanna be ya (BIA). Cheap lookin' a-- ho, weak lookin' a-- ho/Great Value me lookin' a-- ho. Girl, these b---hes be p---y, Delete every tweet lookin' a-- ho,” Cardi rapped.

In turn, Bia posted a few subliminals on social media, but steered clear of making another diss track. During the lead-up to her new album, fans were speculating that Cardi would include a diss to Bia — and they were right.

Cardi B tears into Bia on the track “Pretty & Petty” from her sophomore album, "Am I The Drama?"

Within the first line of the song, Cardi makes it clear that she is out for blood, rapping, “Name five Bia songs, gun pointin’ to your head. Bow, I’m dead,” before launching into the rest of the lyrics. “Every time I pray, I thank God I'm not you,” Cardi raps. “I'd rather die on the surgery table 'Fore I gotta walk around here lookin' like you. You wanna beef with me, are you sure? (Are you sure?) Do she even got a BET award? Huh, sweat me 'cause you bored Just a big lap dog, Bia, be a Labrador.”

The chart-topping star went even harder at Bia on the next verse. “You a fake ghetto b---h and I don't like you. Your mama used to f--k around with white men. Disgustin'. Girl, you triflin' I hate when a b---h think she cute 'cause she light skin. Talkin' about Kulture, you wildin'. Look, meatball, you Italian,” the song says.

“I'm Cardi B, shorty, who you wanna be, shorty? You from Boston, let's have a little tea party,” the lyrics continue. “Why you got kicked out of that condo? Why you be online and be lyin', though? Why you always at Diddy house? I heard they combed that little kitty out.”