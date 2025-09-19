Is Cardi B and Offset’s Divorce Final? Inside the Details of Their Messy Split Fans couldn’t wait to dive into everything that Cardi has to get off her chest this time around — including her very messy divorce from Offset. By Danielle Jennings Updated Sept. 19 2025, 12:55 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After eight long years, Cardi B has finally given her fans what they have been begging for: her sophomore album. As "Am I the Drama?" is officially released, fans couldn’t wait to dive into everything that Cardi has to get off her chest this time around — including her very messy divorce from Offset.

If you’ve been keeping up with Cardi and her soon-to-be ex on social media since she initially filed for divorce (for the second time) back in August 2024, then you know that their split has been anything but amicable. But are the former couple actually divorced yet? Find out where things stand between them now.

Is Cardi B and Offset’s divorce final?

In short, no, they are not yet divorced despite Cardi demanding that Offset sign the papers to finalize it. In December 2024, four months after filing for divorce and giving birth to the former couple’s third child, Cardi slammed Offset on social media after he accused her of sleeping with other men.

“So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d--k??” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time, per E! News. “You sound like a dummy ... trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! F--k off and sign the papers TODAY.”

By May 2025, things reached a fever pitch when Offset filed additional divorce documents demanding that Cardi pay him spousal support for an unspecified amount, according to Billboard. The following month, in June 2025, Cardi and boyfriend, NFL player Stefon Diggs, went Instagram official with their relationship — causing a predictable reaction from Offset on social media, as he once again posted a series of subliminal messages.

In September 2025, during the massive press run to promote her new album, Cardi finally put all the speculation to rest and announced that she was expecting her fourth child, and first with Stefon.

Cardi recently shared where her relationship with Offset currently stands.

In an exclusive sit-down interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, the Grammy winner explained why the extremely strained nature of their relationship doesn’t allow them to effectively co-parent right now.

"I just wish he was a better person,” Cardi said. “But it is what it is. Be a better person for your kids. I don't really have hate in my heart anymore. I think he has, like, some type of hate in his heart right now. And I don't know how long that's going to take, because somebody could say it, but their actions don't show it," she said.

The chart-topping artist went on to add that while not a current possibility, she hopes that one day they will be able to successfully co-parent their three children.