Cardi B Reignited Her Beef With JT on 'Am I the Drama' — A Look at Their Feud The outspoken rap divas have said a lot of rude things about one another. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 19 2025, 5:02 p.m. ET

After a whopping eight years of making fans wait for the follow-up to her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B finally released her sophomore album, Am I The Drama? The Grammy-nominated rapper proved she absolutely is the drama, especially when you cross her.

Amid her 23 tracks, Cardi addressed some of the feuds she’s endured in her career. She used the therapeutic album to discuss her past issues with her ex-husband, Offset, Bia, and JT of the City Girls. The latter proved that their feud is far from over. Here's what to know.

Cardi B and JT's feud explained.

Cardi and JT were, for a time, cordial. The rappers came up around the same time, and Cardi was featured on JT's former group, City Girls' 2018 song, "Twerk." However, things went awry between the two when, according to Complex, the "Bodak Yellow" artist accused the "OKAY" rapper of being a "lap dog" after she was perceived to not be supportive of fellow rapper Glorilla. JT denied hating on Glo and called out Cardi's leave of absence from music, telling her, "You don't rap, you tweet."

im not like that at alllll I been doing remixes & never got credited ON A CHART BUT they get sung word for word and help push the original songs as intended unlike y’all well I can’t even say y’all cause you don’t rap,you TWEET! Congratulations Glo&stream FNF remix AND QUEENMIX😛 https://t.co/vk5pe33XLr — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

AND MY RECORDS LIVE IN THE TOP TEN https://t.co/gfXPWgesmI — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2022

The rappers' feud bled into their music, with JT putting out a diss track that was seemingly targeted at Cardi called "City Cinderella." In the song, JT called Cardi a "Non-rapping b---h" and referenced a 2018 rumor that Cardi used a bottle as a sex toy while on stage during her exotic dancer days. The mother of four has since denied being in the video.

Cardi's song, "Magnet," threw shade towards JT and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert.

It seems Cardi was playing the long game when JT dissed her in 2024. In Cardi's song from Am I The Drama?. "Magnet," she seemingly dragged not only JT, but JT's boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert. The song details Cardi's relationship with a “fake friend,” who kicked her when she was down.

"Now let's talk about this hating-a-- b---h (Who?), ungrateful-a-- b---h (Huh?) / I don't care, met somebody, gotta say it-a-- b---h (Cardi),” she raps on the track. “Fake friend-a-- b---h (Huh), a clown-a-- b---h (Shh) / On the 'net, kick your friend while she down-a-- b---h (Ah) / Your loyalty depends who you around-a-- b---h Backdoor ho, hatin' on the low-a-- b---h / You a shady-a-- b--h, you've been trash since birth."

Cardi also rapped that the "friend's" mom didn't want her, referencing Tupac's "Brenda's Got A Baby" in one verse. She lso appeared to accuse Uzi, who has had a lot of speculation about their sexuality because of their non-gender conforming fashion, of enjoying anal play with JT and sharing bags with her.