JT and Yung Miami’s Beef Explained — Is There Any More “Good Love” Between City Girls?

By Elizabeth Randolph Apr. 9 2024, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

Jatavia Johnson and Caresha Brownlee, better known as JT and Yung Miami or, better yet, City Girls, have helped redefine female rap for the Millennial/Gen Z generations and beyond. The duo’s often debatable approaches to relationships and getting to the bag have resulted in chart-topping success, a talk show for Yung Miami, and a Max show loosely based on the Miami natives’ rise to fame (BRING BACK RAP SH!T).

JT and Yung Miami have always seemed to have an unbreakable that began in high school. However, the duo was in the throughs of another 2024 female rap beef. How did it start? Here’s the scoop.

Source: Getty Images

JT and Yung Miami’s beef started when one accused the other of “sneak dissing” online.

Before I get into the drama between the “Town Women” (IYKYK), I want to say I am in no way choosing sides. Seeing the rap girlies squabble is never fun, especially when they’re supposed to be on the same team. Alas, if you feel like your friend is talking about you behind your back, you might want to express your grievances online like Yung Miami did.

On April 8, 2024, Miami posted a tweet, via Complex, “A b---h has been sneak dissing me for weeks, and I ain't say shit what a bitch mad at me fa?????!!!!!!” She then added, “I ain't jealous of a soul; I'm always like, go bitch go!!! I clap for everybody, and I show love to EVERYBODY !! It ain't a b---h I haven't shown love to!!!!!!”

Source: Getty Images

While Miami didn’t name the person she was referring to, JT took the tweet personally and addressed her friend in a quote tweet. She warned Miami that the day was her last of “playing dumb” and said she felt Miami enjoyed seeing her “dragged” by their haters and was never supportive of her career. Miami denied JT’s statements, saying JT, “LET THE INTERNET PUT IN YOUR HEAD THAT IM JEALOUS OF YOU!”

The Twitter war between the “Act Up” artists ran for hours and included Miami accusing JT of also sneak dissing her on her songs “No Bars” and “Sideways.”

JT denied this, stating that the internet made Miami believe the songs were about her. She noted that “No Bars” was released under City Girls and not JT alone. Miami replied by calling JT “weird” and always making her the bad guy.

Are City Girls breaking up?

After hours of arguing on social media and subjecting themselves to Twitter discourse, JT and Yung Miami finally seemed ready to squash their short-lived feud—but only after one more misunderstanding occurred between them.

At 6:15 p.m. on April 8, JT posted a tweet implying she wanted her and Miami’s beef to continue. The tweet showed JT responding to Miami by stating she had always supported her friend’s projects outside the group, including her Revolt talk show, Caresha Please!

“If I'm ever mad, I have a reason to be behind closed doors. You have done stuff to me that you think I should just get over,” JT wrote. “You never come to my defense when I would've literally taken a bullet for you! When CP [Caresha Please] popped off I was there 1st episode, & when someone canceled, I showed up in a red wig! Keep calling me mad like the internet does, but you know me, my heart pumps Gold! I wish you the best always & I love how fast you got on here behind [Saucy] Santana!”

Me to Yung Miami & Jt right now 😣 pic.twitter.com/zPTkysfICH — AshCash 🤍♊️ (@Jeld4life) April 8, 2024

Miami quickly quote-tweeted JT and scolded her for continuing to air their dirty laundry, stating, “Jatavia, we just got off the phone. I'm so confused now. Are we back to the internet??????” JT shut down any inklings of throwing shade and told Miami the tweet was supposed to come out before their phone conversation.

The longtime friends seemingly ended their animosity by calling a truce on Twitter (where else?). Miami said she was “moving on” from drama and that she loved JT, with JT replying, “I love you more; I actually love you the most.” The duo also deleted their tweets on their respective accounts.