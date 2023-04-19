Home > Entertainment Source: ABC When Is School Back in Session With 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3? Here's What We Know With the Season 2 finale of 'Abbott Elementary' here, fans of the school-based sitcom are already wondering when 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 premieres. By Katherine Stinson Apr. 19 2023, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

School is back in session! Well, almost. Fans of the comedic mockumentary-style series Abbott Elementary are already wondering when Abbott Elementary Season 3 will air on ABC.

Given that ABC has already renewed Abbott Elementary for a third season (obviously), one major question remains: What is the Abbott Elementary Season 3 release date? Here's everything we know about Abbott Elementary Season 3.

When does 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 premiere?

As of April 19, 2023, ABC has yet to announce the Abbott Elementary Season 3 premiere date. However, given that the Abbott Elementary Season 2 finale airs on April 19, 2023, it makes perfect sense that there's not a concrete release date yet for the third season of Abbott Elementary.

The first season of Abbott Elementary premiered on December 7, 2021, with season 2 premiering on September 21, 2022. If the gap between seasons two and three mirrors that of seasons one and two, fans can expect to wait nine or so months. Has the cast even started filming Season 3 of Abbott Elementary?

'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 is a work in progress.

There haven't been any behind-the-scenes photos or videos of filming for Abbott Elementary Season 3 from any of the show's stars. Quinta Brunson's latest post on Instagram teased the Abbott Elementary Season 2 finale, where the class field trip to a museum lends way to a possible romantic opportunity for Gregory to finally act on his feelings for Janine.

Quinta did divulge some of her ideas for season three to Cosmopolitan, "Next season, I think it'd be fun to ask what happens when people have the opportunity to go on to bigger and better things and make massive change, so that's what I'm interested in playing with."