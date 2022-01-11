Material Girls on TikTok are Showing Off What They Can and Can't Afford

But since not everyone can afford all that, some people are using the audio to show off new things they get regardless of how expensive they are.

According to The Sun, the "material girl" trend started on TikTok in the fall of 2021, but it's taken on a life of its own with people making remixes to the song. Different names for the audio, like "Material Gworlll," started to gain popularity, and with that came different variations of the trend.