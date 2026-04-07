Did Lil Tjay Get Shot? The Real Truth Behind Viral Claims After Offset Shooting Offset’s shooting sparked chaos online, and Lil Tjay quickly got pulled into rumors that needed clearing up. By Darrell Marrow Published April 7 2026, 11:57 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Amid reports that Offset was shot in Miami, Lil Tjay’s name has started circulating online. Social media chatter is all over the place, with some netizens asking whether Tjay got shot, too. Offset was shot Monday night outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., according to the AP. The shooting happened in the valet area after 7 p.m.

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His spokesperson said, “We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored.” Police said the injuries were not life-threatening and detained two people. However, people are trying to figure out where Tjay fits into all of this. Many want to know if he was also shot during the incident.

Source: Mega

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Was Lil Tjay shot?

Lil Tjay was not shot during the incident that left Offset hospitalized. His name spread quickly online as rumors took off before facts settled. Dawn Florio, Tjay’s attorney, shut that down and made it clear he “has not been shot.”

"Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting,” Dawn told Newsweek. “Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors."

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Source: Mega

Did Lil Tjay ever get shot?

Lil Tjay did get shot, but not in the same incident that sent Offset to the hospital this week. Tjay was shot multiple times during an attempted robbery in Edgewater, N.J, in June 2022, and authorities arrested Mohamed Konate in connection with that case, according to People.

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The “Calling My Phone” MC was shot seven times during the incident, while one of his friends, Antoine Boyd, was also shot once. Another person who was with them at the time was not injured. His condition was critical following the shooting. He was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery, and at one point, he was reportedly unconscious.