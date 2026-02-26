Method Man Reacts to News of Wu-Tang Business Maven, Oliver Grant’s Passing Grant's business deals helped Wu-Tang become a global brand. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 26 2026, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram | @methodmanofficial

Oliver Grant, one of the founding creative forces behind the Wu-Tang Clan, died on Feb. 23, 2026, at 52 years old. The businessman is credited with much of the group's success by helping to establish its infrastructure and turning Wu Wear into a global clothing enterprise. Following the news of his passing, Wu-Tang fans are wondering what Grant's cause of death is.

What was Oliver Grant's cause of death?

Grant's cause of death is not known at this time of writing. Method Man, another vital member of the popular hip-hop outfit, shared the news of Grant's passing on his Instagram page.

The artist and actor shared a picture of himself standing with Grant, with a caption that read: "Paradise my brother safe travels! Bruh I am not OK," he wrote. Hot 97 shared the influence Grant had in ensuring Wu-Tang's success, writing that while he wasn't a performing member of the group, he played a pivotal role in Wu-Tang's development.

Prior to the release of Wu-Tang Clan's 1993 album, "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)," Grant was able to facilitate monetary support along with studio time. Furthermore, Grant's early involvement with the group occurred around the time all 9 members signed what NPR and others have called an unconventional record deal.

Taking only $60,000 upfront from a new label called Loud, the way their deal was structured allowed for all nine members of the Wu-Tang clan to effectively be free agents, and take the Wu-Tang name with them to whichever label they went to.

Founding Wu-Tang member RZA pushed for this as a means of permeating Wu-Tang's influence in as many directions as possible. The nonprofit media organization captured a quote from RZA, where he states: "When Def Jam wanted to sign Method Man, they wanted to sign Method Man and Old Dirty. And Old Dirty wanted to be on Def Jam — everybody, that was like the dream label," RZA stated.

He went on: "But if I had Old Dirty and Method Man on Def Jam, that's two key pieces going in the same direction, whereas there's other labels that needed to be infiltrated." The combination of RZA and Grant's business savvy helped the Wu-Tang clan and its members to become a dominant force in hip-hop, while also ensuring that each individual artist enjoyed success while still being part of the group.

Grant's foresight in launching the Wu Wear brand was a piece of that puzzle. Its business model was used as a blueprint for other musicians who tied fashion labels into their creative endeavors, culminating in additional revenue streams for artists.

Grant, who goes by the nickname Power, was also heavily involved with other ancillary business ventures that extended beyond music production. Tour dates, filming schedules and opportunities, and merchandising deals: Oliver Grant played a massive part in that.

