Olivia Jean Files For Divorce From Jack White Over ‘Inappropriate Marital Conduct’ Jack White’s third marriage ends as wife Olivia Jean files for divorce, citing "inappropriate marital conduct." By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 24 2026, 5:03 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@officialjackwhite

Musician Olivia Jean has filed for divorce from her husband, Jack White, after nearly four years of marriage.

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White, 50, was previously married to his White Stripes bandmate Meg White from 1996 to 2000, then to British model and singer Karen Elson from 2005 to 2013. White and Elson share a daughter, Scarlett, and a son, Henry.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Jean filed the petition June 3. In the paperwork, she listed the same day as the couple's official date of separation.

Jean’s filing includes a request for financial support. She stated that she is currently dependent on White's income to cover her bills and is requesting that the court order him to provide financial support and maintain her on his life insurance policy.

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The filing states, “Wife would show that Husband is guilty of inappropriate marital conduct, which makes further cohabitation unsafe and improper.” Jean did not elaborate on the claim in the documents. “Wife alleges that there are such irreconcilable differences between parties as whould entitle Wife to an absolute divorce,” the filing said, according to E Online.

In Tennessee, where the paperwork was processed, "inappropriate marital conduct" is a standard statutory term frequently used in divorce pleadings.

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The Onstage Wedding that Started It All

While White proposed to Jean during a concert at the Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit in April 2022, and they married on stage that same night, Jean listed her wedding date as December 2022 in her divorce papers.

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“It's been such a great day, mind if we get married right now?” White asked the crowd after Jean said yes.Third Man Records co-founder Ben Swank stepped in to officiate the nuptials.

White later described the moment on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, saying the proposal came together over the course of a day that kept going well.

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"I thought, as the day was going on, if a day had some left turns, maybe it wasn't the right day. But the day kept going so well! I figured it was a good time,” he said. "I asked her, 'Do you get married now, or do you wanna wait? And she's like, 'No! Right now! This is a great day!'"

"She was very surprised… Luckily, Ben Swank, who works at Third Man Records, he's also a minister of some church on the internet. I don't know," White added. "He was backstage."

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