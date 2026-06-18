Olivia Wilde Responds to ‘Unrecognizable’ Red Carpet Appearance Rumors "I guarantee any joke that's been made about me, my friends made it first, and in a much funnier way." By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 18 2026, 6:13 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Olivia Wilde attended the San Francisco International Film Festival in April to debut her upcoming comedy The Invite, which she directed and stars in alongside Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton.

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But after a red-carpet video interview with SFGATE, public attention quickly shifted from the film to her appearance.

At the event, Wilde wore a black drop-waist skirt paired with a white T-shirt. After photos and videos from the red carpet circulated online, some social media users speculated about her health.

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Source: MEGA

One social media user wrote, “She is so beautiful, but she doesn’t look healthy. I hope she is okay.” A second one added, “What happened to her face!? I didn’t recognize her!!” “Is the cameraman actively TRYING to make her look bad? This angle is bizarre,” a third user commented.

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Olivia Wilde Responds to ‘Unrecognizable’ Red Carpet Rumors

On Saturday, Olivia Wilde directly addressed the online chatter in an Instagram video filmed with her brother, laughing as he joked about comments comparing her to a "resurrected corpse." Wilde shared the moment with the caption, “Leave it to your little brother to give you the maximum amount of (expletive),” dismissing the scrutiny with humor.

"Listen, that is a fish-eye lens," Wilde said. "And I admit, is that my best angle? Was that my best-ever look? No. No. It's startling. It's a startling image." "I don't know why I was so close to the camera. I didn't have to be. I'm not dead." Wilde later also addressed the online response in an appearance on Call Her Daddy.

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"It was absolutely insane. And I could not believe it... We did the thing, and then I saw that picture, and I was like, 'Alright, but it probably won't go very far,'" she explained. "And then suddenly it was (expletive) everywhere. And I was like, 'Oh my (expletive),'" she said.

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"Because all of us have had this situation where you take a bad picture...imagine if then it was in, like, a hundred million people's phones.”

The actress-filmmaker added, "That is not how I actually look. I laughed so hard. I mean, the thing that is great about having really good friends is that they are the ones who laugh the hardest. I guarantee any joke that's been made about me, my friends made it first, and in a much funnier way."

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