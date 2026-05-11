OMNIA Dayclub Is Opening at Caesars Palace and the Grand Opening Plans Are Absolutely Unhinged (In the Best Way) A 46,000-square-foot dayclub, three of the biggest DJs alive, and a guy attempting to jump a motorcycle 100 feet over the Caesars fountains. Yes, really. By Distractify Staff Published May 11 2026, 12:01 p.m. ET Source: Caesar’s Entertainment

Tao Group Hospitality is officially opening OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar at Caesars Palace this May, and the grand opening weekend is genuinely one of the most ambitious launches the Strip has seen in years. Three days. Three of the biggest DJs in the world. And to top it all off, a 12-time X Games medalist is going to attempt to soar more than 100 feet over the Caesars Palace Front Fountains on a motorcycle. If that combination of words made your brain short-circuit a little, you're reading it correctly.

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First, the Dayclub Itself Is Massive

OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar isn't a renovation. It's not a refresh. It's a brand new, built-from-the-ground-up, 46,000-square-foot entertainment complex sitting directly on Las Vegas Boulevard. And when you connect it to the existing OMNIA Nightclub via a dedicated bridge, the entire day-to-night ecosystem clocks in at 121,000 square feet. For context, that's bigger than most NFL practice facilities. It's a dayclub the size of an airport terminal.

The design is the work of Rockwell Group, and they pulled inspiration from the most exclusive beach clubs in Mykonos, St. Tropez, and Ibiza. Think two organically shaped central pools, custom daybeds, private cabanas with VIP plunge pools, teak wood, stacked stone, woven hyacinth, and emerald accents. There's a grand staircase from the Strip. There's a deck-level Skybar that runs year-round. There's a custom 8K LED stage screen built specifically to perform in broad daylight, plus an L-Acoustics L2 sound system that's basically festival-grade. This is what happens when a hospitality company decides to swing for the absolute fences.

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Then There's the DJ Lineup, Which Is Stacked

The opening weekend runs May 15 through May 17, and the DJ lineup is the kind of thing you'd usually see at a major music festival, not a venue debut. Friday, May 15: Australian dance music superstar Fisher. Saturday, May 16: A rare and exclusive DJ set from Rüfüs du Sol. Sunday, May 17: Dutch icon Martin Garrix. Three nights. Three of the biggest names in electronic music alive. One brand-new venue. And honestly, if that were the whole story, it would still be one of the biggest Vegas openings of the year. But it's not the whole story.

Source: Caesar’s Entertainment

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Now About the Motorcycle Jump

On Sunday, May 17, at 2 p.m., 12-time X Games medalist and Record Breakers founder Colby Raha is going to attempt to break his own world record for the highest vertical motorcycle jump by soaring more than 100 feet above the Caesars Palace Front Fountains.

If those fountains sound familiar, that's because they're the exact same fountains where Evel Knievel attempted his legendary 1967 jump that became one of the most iconic moments in stunt history. The Knievel family is even supporting the event, which gives the whole thing a real passing-of-the-torch energy.

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Source: Caesar’s Entertainment

"Attempting a jump at the same location where Evel Knievel made his historic attempt carries real meaning," Raha said. "It's an opportunity to push limits at one of the most iconic locations in stunt history at one of the most iconic resorts in Las Vegas."

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The kicker? The crowd inside OMNIA Dayclub will get a front-row view of the whole thing. Raha's ascent will carry him visibly above the venue itself, which means people partying poolside on Martin Garrix night are about to look up and see a guy on a motorcycle flying over the Caesars Palace fountains. Live. In real time. This is, objectively, an insane sentence to write.

Source: Caesar’s Entertainment

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Tao Group Knows Exactly What They're Doing

Tao Group Hospitality Co-CEO Jason Strauss didn't try to undersell any of it. "OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar is already setting a new standard for what Las Vegas daylife can be, and there's no better way to announce that to the world than with Colby Raha launching over the same fountains that made Evel Knievel a legend," Strauss said. "This is the kind of moment that only happens in Las Vegas, and only at Caesars Palace. We couldn't be more proud to kick off a new era with a partner as iconic as Caesars."

His co-CEO, Noah Tepperberg, was equally clear about the ambition behind the project. "With OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar, we're defining what's next for Las Vegas at the scale, energy, and ambition the city demands," Tepperberg said. Translation: they're not interested in making another pool. They're trying to redefine an entire category.

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Caesars Palace Is Turning 60 and Still Swinging

There's also something poetic about all of this happening in 2026. Caesars Palace is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, which means the resort is sitting on six full decades of being the venue that hosted Vegas's biggest, weirdest, and most unforgettable moments. Now they're adding "the dayclub opening with the world-record stunt jump" to the list.

"Over the last 60 years, Caesars Palace has orchestrated iconic events that have resonated across the globe," said Sean McBurney, Chief Commercial Officer and Regional President of Caesars Entertainment. "We've continually redefined the luxury experience through intentional enhancements to the resort, and we're elated to introduce OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar with our tremendous partners at Tao Group Hospitality. This dynamic addition reflects our ongoing commitment to create unforgettable memories for our guests to last another six decades and beyond."

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The Food Is Apparently Good, Too?

In case the design and the DJs and the world-record motorcycle jump weren't enough, OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar will also feature an American Bistro–style menu and craft cocktails, designed for "elevated, fresh, and approachable" daytime indulging. So yes, the food will probably be good too.

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