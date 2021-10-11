The One Slice Challenge Asks Users to Eat a Slice of Bread In Under a Minute

In the midst of a wave of totally inappropriate challenges that have begun to dominate TikTok , there are still a fair number of challenges that are much more harmless for everyone who participates in them. Among these more harmless challenges is the one slice challenge, which, like many of the challenges that are dominant on TikTok, is harder than it first appears to be.

Typically, what winds up happening is the person finds themselves chewing an enormous wad of bread that they can't manage to swallow. Bread is not usually consumed without anything on it, and it can obviously be difficult to chew large amounts of it quickly. This challenge is similar in some ways to the saltine challenge, which also proved that it's not as easy to eat six saltines in a minute as some may have thought.

The one slice challenge has been popular on TikTok for a few months now, and it's actually remarkably simple. In the challenge, all you have to do is chew and swallow one piece of white bread in under a minute. In practice, the challenge sounds pretty easy, but users who have tried it have found it to be much harder than they initially expected.

Some users are also cheesing cars in a related challenge.

The #oneslicechallenge hashtag has been used in a number of related challenges, including one which features users throwing slices of cheese at strangers' cars. The trend may seem harmless, but it can be a major annoyance for those who find that their cars have been victimized. After all, especially if it's hot outside, the cheese can melt and leave the owner with an enormous mess to clean up.

What's more, cheese that is more acidic could also be corrosive to the paint on a car, leading to more lasting damage that costs money to repair. Reports suggests that some teens have even been charged with disorderly conduct for cheesing cars, and for covering a house in slices of cheese as well.

This second trend is much more destructive than the first, but both have been associated with the #oneslicechallenge hashtag. One version of the trend may leave you in desperate need of a glass of milk, but the other version may lead to an encounter with law enforcement.

Throwing cheese at people's cars may seem like an amusing way to spend some free time, but it's not quite so funny when you consider the damage that's being done along the way. Even so, it's nothing compared with the aggressive school challenges that have become so popular on TikTok in recent months.