OnyFans Star Anya Lacey Is Taking Matchmaking Into Her Own Hands “I’ve been on every dating app. And I still wasn’t meeting men who shared my values. So I built my own portal.” By Distractify Staff Published Sept. 16 2025, 2:53 p.m. ET Source: Anya Lacey

After building a massive audience with her provocative dating advice and unapologetically conservative worldview, the influencer has launched a new personal website to vet potential partners, and teach others how to do the same. “I’ve been on every dating app,” Lacey said. “And I still wasn’t meeting men who shared my values. So I built my own portal.”

The site, Dateanya.com, structured like a personal hub for followers and fans, includes separate sections with dating tips for men and women, a newsletter subscription, testimonials, photo galleries of Anya doing ‘tradwife’ tasks, and a private 1-on-1 consultation request form.

At the center of the site is her custom “Date Me” application, where hopeful suitors can answer pointed questions like: Do you believe in God? Can you change a tire? Do you still talk to any of your exes? “This isn’t Tinder,” Lacey said. “If you want a low-effort situationship, you’re in the wrong place.”

The form also asks men if they’re comfortable being the sole provider and if they’re ready for marriage within a year of dating — two ideas Lacey considers non-negotiable. “I’m not just trying to go viral — I’m trying to get married,” she said.

Fans who don’t want to date her but still crave her polarizing commentary can access her content archive and tips through exclusive newsletter blasts and video snippets. The photo gallery features Lacey posing in aprons, baking pies, and watering plants — often while wearing revealing outfits. “Yes, I look good doing it. But I also mean every word,” she said. “This is how I plan to live.”

Consultations for dating advice start at a flat fee, with Lacey offering personalized breakdowns based on gender and relationship goals. Her upcoming site updates will include video testimonials from fans, more spicy Q&A content, and a series of “red flag breakdowns” for both men and women.