Oprah Winfrey Asks Why Folks Go "No Contact" With Family in Controversial Podcast Episode The episode streamed on Nov. 25, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 1 2025, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has the internet in a heated debate after she investigated people who cut off their parents and families and go "no contact." During a recent episode of The Oprah Podcast, which streamed on Nov. 25, 2025, people who have cut off their family members revealed their stories.

Nearly 1/3 of Americans have cut off one of their family members, and Oprah invited experts to discuss the trend with a live audience about people who are going "no contact."

What Is the Oprah Winfrey "No Contact" episode controversy?

The Oprah Podcast "No Contact" episode streamed on Nov. 25, and it created controversy because it revealed the growing trend of people who chose to cut off their family members whom they consider to be toxic. Folks who have gone "no contact” share why they made the decision, and Oprah studies the cultural, emotional, and psychological reasons for the phenomenon with the audience and experts.

"So maybe you all can relate in some way to this growing phenomenon known as going 'no contact,'" said Oprah. "That's when a person cuts off ties to someone in their family. A Cornell University study now shows that almost one-third of Americans — one-third — are actively estranged from a family member. That is incredible to me. I want to ask a few people in our audience to help us understand what that means."

"Some experts believe that there's been a shift in how younger generations protect their mental health and their boundaries or have an expanded view of what is considered abuse," she continued, "And that has led to a silent epidemic. So, social media has millions of videos with the hashtag no contact from adult children who say that their parent or their sibling is toxic and they've had enough."

Reasons given for the "no contact" range from trauma to generational patterns and mental-health awareness. Dr. Joshua Coleman, a psychologist and the best-selling author of Rules of Estrangement: Why Adult Children Cut Ties and How to Heal the Conflict, explained that there has been a dramatic shift in how people view family.

"The old days of honor thy mother and thy father, respect thy elders, families forever has given way to this much more of an emphasis on personal happiness, personal growth, my identity, my political beliefs, my mental health," he said. "So much so that today protecting my mental health is the single most common thing that I see." Folks on TikTok and Instagram argued about Oprah calling the phenomenon a "trend."

"A shift, yes. Oprah, you called it a trend. That is sooo0000 wrong," wrote one TikToker, prompting another to reply, "Oprah has the same right as you do, to her opinion....." "I’m bothered by this being described as a trend," replied one Instagram user. "This isn’t a trend, just a realization that we don’t have to put up with just anything because they’re 'family'," added another.