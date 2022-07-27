Where Was Prime Video's 'Paper Girls' Filmed? Check Out These Locations
The Prime Video series Paper Girls is finally here! Based on the gorgeous comics written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang, the show follows four newspaper delivery girls in 1988 that accidentally stumble upon an adventure through time. With the setting beginning in the suburbs, fans are curious about the Paper Girls filming locations.
Where was Paper Girls filmed? Here's what you need to know about Amazon's new series.
What are the 'Paper Girls' filming locations?
Paper Girls has been in development since 2019 but finally received a green light for production in 2020. Both original writer Brian K. Vaughan and illustrator Cliff Chiang are involved as executive producers. Filming was initially scheduled to start in March 2021 but pushed back until May 2021.
For the series, Amazon is working in collaboration with Plan B Entertainment, the production company owned by Brad Pitt that has also produced Oscar-winning pictures such as Moonlight and The Departed.
Multiple sources document Paper Girls filming in different places in the Chicago area throughout the summer. The graphic novel takes place in Cleveland, and the production team easily transforms the streets of Chicago into 1980s Cleveland with a little movie magic. Reel Chicago noted filming occurred around Wheeling, while other scenes were shot in Hoffman Estates.
The local news source Journal & Topics reports filming taking place around Prospect Heights, namely the Lake Claire subdivision around the intersection of Brian Lane and Claire Lane.
The Cinemaholic also suggests that scenes more suited to a soundstage took place in Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, which currently holds 51 soundproof stages and 10 production offices. The outlet says several additional neighborhoods were used for filming pivotal suburbia scenes, including Lakewood and Bridgeport.
Clever social media sleuths revealed early on that Halloween scenes were filmed in the village of Glenwood.
Per the outlet, the villages of Homewood, Thornton, Elburn, Willow Springs, and Orland Park were also used for filming, as well as the town of McHenry and the cities of Joliet and Crest Hill.
How many episodes will 'Paper Girls' Season 1 have?
Great news! Unlike fellow Prime Video series, which air episodes weekly, Paper Girls will debut all eight episodes beginning at 3 a.m. ET on July 29, 2022. So far, the series has not been confirmed for a second season, but with the graphic novel series reaching 30 issues, there's plenty of material to create multiple seasons.
Don't forget to tune in to Paper Girls exclusively on Prime Video on July 29, 2022, to see all the wonderful locations in action!