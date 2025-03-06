“You’re Calling a Lyft for Tag Minnie?” — Dad Sends Car to Pick up Daughter’s Favorite Toy "Taking passenger princess to a whole new level." By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 6 2025, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @hellomorellos

A quick thinking parent is being praised for their kind gesture in ensuring their daughter was reunited with her favorite toy. Laney Morello (@hellomorellos) documented her discovery that her and her partner's daughter left the toy at a friend's house. She uploaded the video to TikTok where it accrued over 81,000 views and throngs of comments from users who were smitten with the way dad handled the situation.

The video begins with a recording of a stuffed animal held so close up to the camera lens that it blurs. A text overlay in the clip reads, "filing under: things I never would do as a parent." Next, the TikTok transitions to a screenshot of a text conversation delineating what the parental activity referenced in the on-screen caption is.

The initial message reads: "Do you know where tag Minnie is?" A response reads: "In her room?" As it turns out, however, the "tag Minnie," i.e. a child's beloved toy, wasn't in their daughter's room. The kid reveals that she left the item at someone else's home.

"Nope. She said she left it at Cece's house." This wasn't good news for Mom. "S--t. I'll look," she writes back to her husband. Following up with another text, Mom indicates that their search was successful.

"Yep. Found it," she writes before adding, "Should I come home?" Dad writes in his response, "Tuck her in without it?" "It's fine I'll come home," Mom writes in response, stating that she's leaving where she's at to ensure their kid is able to have their favorite toy with them.

"I'm calling her a Lyft," Dad offers. Instead of getting Mom to leave Cece's house and come home with the toy, Dad opted to call a rideshare service ... for the kid's stuffed animal toy.

"You're calling tag Minnie a Lyft?" Mom asks, capping off her message with a laughing emoji. However, Dad wrote that this was no laughing matter. He fully intended on sending a taxi to ensure their kid was getting their stuffy one way or another.

"Stay by your phone," he wrote in a follow-up text. At this point in the video, Laney's clip transitions to footage of the beloved tag Minnie resting in the backseat of the Lyft driver's car. Laney then records herself shutting the backseat door of the vehicle and the rideshare driver can be seen commuting down the street in the distance.

Following this, Laney stitches in a recording sent to her of her child approaching the same red Lyft vehicle. The back door is cracked open and she sees tag Minnie sitting in the backseat. She's handed the toy and she gets a pat on the head as she happily walks back into her house, tag Minnie in hand.

Popular rideshare applications like Uber and Lyft offer courier services, which allows folks to ping drivers and pick up items as they would a human passenger and drop them off at locations. Maybe you left your phone at a friend's house, or you need an item post-haste. Both of these services offer folks expedited pick-up and delivery to destinations.

The Rideshare Guy writes that Lyft drivers who opt into the app's courier services option can expect to earn anywhere from $15-$30 per hour with the service.

The website adds: "beyond offering passenger rides, they can earn money by making deliveries to and from restaurants, pharmacies, retail stores, auto parts stores, and many other businesses."

Commenters who saw Laney's video expressed how touched they were to see how excited the child was to receive her favorite toy. Furthermore, others added that they appreciate Laney's husband opting to send a Lyft to get their daughter's stuffed animal, so she wouldn't have her time cut short at her friend's house.

"Made that Lyft driver's day I guarantee it," one person penned. "OK but calling the Lyft so you didn’t have to come home early is the sweetest thing. You still got your time," another remarked.