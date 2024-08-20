Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Paris Hilton "We Have Some Chanel Pearls, Which Are All Burnt" — Paris Hilton Shares Aftermath of Trailer Fire A fire broke out in Paris Hilton's trailer on the set of her music video. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 20 2024, 9:46 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@parishilton

Singer, actor, and all around entertainer Paris Hilton's iconic catchphrase "that's hot" was taken to new heights when a fire broke out in her trailer on the set of her music video for Bad Bitch Academy. While no one was hurt in the fire, and there was quite a bit of damage done to her personal property, Paris shared the items rescued from her trailer fire on Instagram following the ordeal.

According to Paris, not everything was destroyed in the fire, which she called "an accidental fire" in her Stories, and some of her personal items and even stickers to promote her album "Infinite Icon" were recovered from the damage. And just in case you're worried about the "Stars Are Blind" singer closing up shop in light of the fire, the show is going on and she continued filming the video shortly after the dust settled.

Paris Hilton shared the items rescued from her trailer fire.

Following the trailer fire, Paris took to Instagram to share photos of her trailer in the aftermath of the accident. She didn't share further details about what caused the accidental fire, but she did later make a post about the items she recovered from the rubble left behind.

In a video Paris posted on Aug. 19, the camera panned over a number of items that survived, or barely survived, the fire. Paris's voice can be heard explaining the items that she rescued, including custom costumes, jerewley, and bedazzled Motorola Razr phones. She also showed her journal which, she noted "is burnt, but it's here."

While some of Paris's followers took to the comments under the video to urge her to be "grateful" for what she has in comparison to others and remember how much wealth she has, her caption explained why her lost and recovered items were of value to her.