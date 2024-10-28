Home > FYI Patricia Jaggernauth Stuns in Tory Burch at 'What She Said' Fashion Panel in Toronto In addition to her standout ensemble, Jaggernauth’s presence resonated with the audience as she shared insights on her journey, connecting deeply with the attendees. By Reese Watson Published Oct. 28 2024, 5:41 p.m. ET Source: The Modern Day Wife

Toronto was abuzz last Friday night as Patricia Jaggernauth, the EMMY-winning TV personality, captivated the audience at the highly anticipated "What She Said" fashion panel, part of the Modern Day Wives event held at the W Hotel. Showcasing her impeccable style, Jaggernauth wore a vibrant Tory Burch ready-to-wear Twisted Jersey two-piece ensemble paired with the brand's chic Tory Burch Clear Pump, capturing everyone’s attention with a look that radiated confidence and elegance.

Her outfit choice—a bold yellow shade—perfectly complemented her dynamic energy as she took the stage, drawing immense applause from the crowd of 1,200 attendees. The event brought together a diverse gathering of women, all there to celebrate empowerment, style, and modern entrepreneurship. Jaggernauth elevated the occasion, embodying the theme of the evening and adding a unique touch of glamour with her well-curated fashion statement.

Source: The Modern Day Wife

In addition to her standout ensemble, Jaggernauth’s presence resonated with the audience as she shared insights on her journey, connecting deeply with the attendees. Her words, backed by her years of experience in entertainment and her impactful role as a public figure, left a lasting impression on the crowd, making her one of the evening’s unforgettable highlights.

Source: The Modern Day Wife

This year’s "What She Said" event, produced by Modern Day Wives, aimed to create a platform where women could come together, share experiences, and draw inspiration from leaders like Jaggernauth. Her stunning appearance and the genuine connection she formed with the audience encapsulated the event’s spirit, leaving attendees feeling both inspired and empowered.