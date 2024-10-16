Home > FYI Patricia Jaggernauth’s Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes LIMITLESS VIP Experience at Paris Fashion Week Among the glamorous events Patricia attended was the VOGUE x Shark Beauty Presentation, where she mingled with beauty and fashion elites. By Reese Watson Published Oct. 16 2024, 6:00 p.m. ET Source: Warrior Network

Patricia Jaggernauth, EMMY Award Winning TV personality, took her influence and passion for fashion to the heart of Paris Fashion Week, enjoying exclusive behind-the-scenes access to some of the most coveted shows of the Spring/Summer 2025 Women's Ready-to-Wear Collections. Jaggernauth, through her Limitless VIP Concierge status, was immersed in a week full of high-end fashion, dazzling presentations, and star-studded moments.

Shiatzy Chen Spring/Summer 2025 Runway

Patricia concluded Paris Fashion Week with the Shiatzy Chen Spring/Summer 2025 collection, a stunning display of intricate designs blending Eastern and Western influences. As a VIP guest, Patricia snapped press shots at the photocall pre- and post-show, witnessed the fusion of rich Chinese culture with modern French tailoring that Shiatzy Chen is renowned for, and mingled with international guests in attendance. The collection, as seen on the runway, was a "Stroke of Brilliance" showcasing rich fabrics and masterful craftsmanship.

Christophe Guillarme — Barbarella Collection

Another highlight of Patricia’s Fashion Week journey was her VIP viewing of Christophe Guillarme’s Barbarella-inspired collection, where the designer himself dressed Patricia for the show and front row. Patricia witnessed the bold, playful designs reminiscent of feminine and chic fashion. As one of the top attendees, Patricia’s VIP access allowed her to engage with the energy and creativity that Guillarme's work embodies.

Vivienne Tam — Featuring Paris Jackson

Patricia was among the VIP crowd attending the Vivienne Tam Spring/Summer 2025 runway show, a collection that featured high-profile guests, including Paris Jackson, who modeled in and opened the runway show. Tam’s designs, deeply inspired by her travels and the natural elements of Hainan, made a bold statement with rich textures and flowing silhouettes. As a special invited guest, Patricia was immersed in the intricate detailing of the collection up close, concluding with a warm chat and catch-up with Vivienne Tam post-show.

Isabel Marant’s Fashion Forward Collection

Known for its effortless yet chic style, Isabel Marant’s Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear Collection captivated Patricia’s attention. Marant’s iconic designs, blending casual Parisian elegance with a global appeal, were one of the top shows Patricia experienced. From stunning outerwear to playful dresses, Marant’s collection reflected the brand's signature boho-inspired elegance. For more on the collection, check out Vogue's coverage.

Prada Presentation and Cocktail Event

At the Prada New Collection Presentation, Patricia indulged in an evening of luxury, previewing the highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2025 collection alongside fellow VIP attendees. Held at Prada’s Paris boutique, blocks away from the iconic Place de l'Opéra the event featured a fashionable crowd and highlighted the brand's new collection, blending sophisticated tailoring with bold fashion-forward statements. The celebration continued with cocktails and music, immersing Patricia in a night of glamor.

VOGUE x Shark Beauty Cocktail Party

Among the glamorous events Patricia attended was the VOGUE x Shark Beauty Presentation, where she mingled with beauty and fashion elites. The event featured Chris Appleton and the debut of Shark Beauty’s latest innovations. Patricia, always at the center of the action, enjoyed the chic evening with the Shark Beauty team while celebrating beauty, innovation, and fashion.

Jitrois, Van Cleef & Arpels, and BOYAROVSKAYA Showcases

Patricia also attended other major presentations on the official Paris Fashion Week Calendar including Jitrois, where she witnessed the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 showcase of iconic leather pieces, both new collection and from the Jitrois archives, all while enjoying conversation and catching up with the Jitrois team and designer Jean-Claude Jitrois whom Patricia has known for three seasons. She also experienced the iconic craftsmanship of Van Cleef & Arpels as they displayed their latest luxury jewelry and timepieces at an exclusive pop-up showcase. Her behind-the-scenes access to BOYAROVSKAYA was another highlight, where Patricia took in the innovative and contemporary designs from this growing Paris-based fashion house.