Patrick Frazee Had an Irrational Hold Over Two Women — Only One Got out Alive By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 29 2025, 6:20 p.m. ET

In December 2018, an arrest warrant was executed for 32-year-old Patrick Frazee in Teller County, Colo. Frazee's fiancée, Kelsey Berreth, had gone missing a month prior on Thanksgiving Day, and authorities had enough evidence to take him into custody. A search of Berreth's home yielded troubling results, such as traces of blood on a bottle of bleach and a mop. During the dates surrounding Berreth's disappearance, cell phone records show Frazee was communicating with a woman in Idaho.

Not only did Berreth seemingly vanish without taking the daughter she shared with Frazee, but her car was left in the driveway of her home. Small traces of blood found in Berreth's bathroom matched her DNA profile, that of an unknown male, and an unknown female. The woman Frazee exchanged calls with soon revealed the horrifying details of what happened to Berreth. Frazee was to blame. Where is he now? Here's what we know.

Where is Patrick Frazee now?

In February 2025, the Colorado Supreme Court upheld Frazee's 2019 conviction, per KOAA. In November 2019, he was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with Berreth's death, whose body was never found. He was subsequently sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 156 years. Frazee is currently serving his time at Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility in Ordway, Colo.

Following Frazee's conviction, the next battle fought was about custody of his daughter, Kaylee Berreth. During the trial, Kaylee was living with Berreth's parents, who were granted temporary custody in January 2019, per ABC News. Frazee's parents challenged this decision and were angling to get custody of their granddaughter. As of February 2021, Kaylee was still with her maternal grandparents, reports The Colorado Sun.

Frazee's ex-girlfriend, Krystal Lee Kenney, helped clean up Kelsey Berreth's crime scene.

Frazee had a habit of telling lies about Berreth, especially when it came to Krystal Lee Kenney. The two met back in 2006, but Frazee didn't feel the same way about the former rodeo queen. Fast forward 12 years, and the two reconnected in 2018. CBI Agent Jon Grusing told Dateline that Frazee told his former flame that Berreth was an alcoholic and an abusive mother. He went as far as saying he was worried Berreth might hurt their daughter.

Authorities believe this is how Frazee convinced Kenney to help get rid of Berreth. Before Frazee beat Berreth to death using a baseball bat, there were previous attempts on her life that were enacted by Kenney, who was instructed by Frazee. "She was madly in love with Patrick, and that overruled all her common sense and her judgment," said Grusing.

Frustrated by the failure, Frazee finally did it himself on Thanksgiving Day. Afterwards, he called Kenney to help clean up, which she did. In January 2020, Kenney pled guilty to one count of tampering with physical evidence and was sentenced to three years in prison.