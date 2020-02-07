What Happened to Kelsey Berreth? The Colorado Mom's Murder Wasn't a One-Man Job

A little over a week after a second person was sentenced in the violent 2018 death of Kelsey Berreth, Dateline NBC is revisiting the horrific case in a special titled "Devil’s Bargain."

Krystal Lee Kenney received three years in prison on Jan. 28 for helping to cover up Berreth’s murder — but what led the 33-year-old to protect a cold-blooded killer? She was having an affair with him.