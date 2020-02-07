We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
what-happened-kelsey-berreth-nbc-1581113609919.jpg
Source: NBC

What Happened to Kelsey Berreth? The Colorado Mom's Murder Wasn't a One-Man Job

By

A little over a week after a second person was sentenced in the violent 2018 death of Kelsey Berreth, Dateline NBC is revisiting the horrific case in a special titled "Devil’s Bargain."

Krystal Lee Kenney received three years in prison on Jan. 28 for helping to cover up Berreth’s murder — but what led the 33-year-old to protect a cold-blooded killer? She was having an affair with him.

What happened to Kelsey Berreth?

Kenney testified in February 2019 that Berreth’s fiancé, Patrick Frazee, blindfolded the 29-year-old and beat her to death with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving Day as the engaged couple's then 14-month-old daughter, Kaylee, lay in a back bedroom.