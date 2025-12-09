Influencer Pattie Gonia Raised $1 Million for Charities by Hiking in Drag The influencer's initiative supports LGBTQ+ and BIPOC youth. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 8 2025, 7:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@pattiegonia

Renowned drag queen and influencer Pattie Gonia doesn’t mind a little challenge with her fabulousness. The Lincoln, Neb. content creator, who goes by Wyn Wiley, who uses he/they pronouns when he’s not Pattie, who uses she/they pronouns, has been in the drag industry since 2018. Throughout their time in drag, they’ve faced many setbacks not unique to those living the LGBTQ+ experience.

However, with over 1.4 million social media followers, they haven’t let their haters stop them from reaching new heights…literally. In November 2025, Pattie Gonia embarked on a hiking fundraiser and left the experience $1 million richer. Here’s what to know about her charitable and honorable quest.

Pattie Gonia raised $1 million by hiking 100 miles to San Francisco, Calif.

Pattie Gonia shared her plan for her West Coast voyage in a Nov. 30, 2025, Instagram post. In the video, she told her followers she was planning to hike from P​​oint Reyes National Seashore in Marin, Calif., to San Francisco, which is 100 miles away. Did we mention our good sis was planning on doing this in FULL DRAG??

Pattie Gonia further shared in the video that she was raising the money for eight outdoor nonprofits. According to Secret San Francisco, the $1 million donation went to the following organizations: Eastern Sierra Conservation Corp: Connects BIPOC, Queer, and low-income young adults with trail work opportunities

The Children’s Home Project: Outdoor programming support for children in Honduras, one of the countries hit hardest by climate change

Brave Trails: An LGBTQ+ leadership summer camp with several locations in the US Queer Outdoor Expedition Scholarships: Provides scholarships for backcountry expeditions for Queer people Outdoorist Oath: Leads community workshops educating people about how they can advocate for the planet

Intersectional Environmental Film/Music Project: A Queer- and BIPOC-led film and music project about the climate crisis and solutions

Camp Kitaki: A Midwest summer camp for lower-income, Queer, and BIPOC youth Vámonos Outside: Creates opportunities for Latinx families and youth in Oregon to connect with nature.

Pattie Gonia also documented the weeklong experience so that her fans knew how committed she was to the challenge. She updated them at each milestone, including when she reached the finish line on Dec. 6, 2025, five days after announcing the challenge.

Pattie Gonia said her hiking challenge was 7 years in the making.

In her Dec. 6 video celebrating her backpacking 100 miles in drag, Pattie Gonia captioned the post by thanking the fans who helped her raise $1 million. She also reflected on what it took to achieve her goal, including hearing many “nos” along the way during the fundraiser’s seven-year journey.

“When I started being Pattie, everyone told me I was crazy,” Pattie shared. “ When I told people I wanted to do this fundraiser, people laughed in my face. Seven years later, and I hope I can be a little bit of proof to you that combining who you are and what you’re good at to fight for the change you want to see in the world works.”

