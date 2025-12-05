Macy Broyles is the content creator winning over audiences with her effortless style, sharp humor, and refreshingly real approach to lifestyle content.
From fashion and travel to candid takes on pop culture and everyday life, Macy turns the ordinary into must-watch moments — and she just so happens to be dating another TikTok star, Griffin Johnson.
In an interview with Distractify, Macy shares some fun facts about herself, including the craziest rumor she's ever heard about herself.
If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?
MB: I would get my lucky number 16 in a minuscule serif font... super minimal & chic.
What’s your most-used emoji?
MB: Probably 🤍or 😭 depending on the day lol
What's the weirdest or funniest rumor you've heard about yourself?
MB: That I didn’t graduate college with my biology degree but still ended up posting “summa cum laude” on Instagram.
What’s your favorite TV show?
MB: I enjoy debriefing Love Island with my friends... it’s genuinely my comfort chaos.
Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.
MB: Rascal Flatts... peak childhood memory.
Talk about the best meal you've ever had.
MB: Makoto’s crispy rice in Bal Harbour, Florida. Genuinely the best bite of my life
What’s your go-to karaoke song?
MB: “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj. I'm a different person when that song starts.
What's your hottest hot take?
MB: Matcha is superior to coffee.
What would your dream job be if you couldn’t be a digital creator?
MB: I would have had to continue on with many more years of school, but my dream job was always a cosmetic physician assistant. I am obsessed with skin, treatments, and all things aesthetics.
Have you ever accidentally posted something on social media that you immediately had to delete? What was it?
MB: Yes, I accidentally posted a screenshot of my notes app of my thoughts instead of my grocery list. That was a scary time.
If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?
MB: Hailey Bieber, because I want a true behind-the-scenes look at her successful business, wifey, and motherhood journey.
Share your top three desert-island necessities
MB: I would love a pilot and a plane to get me out of there, and lip balm because I cannot handle dry lips.
What’s your No. 1 distraction?
MB: Refreshing Zillow like it's social media and scrolling houses I absolutely can't afford in cities I don't even live in.