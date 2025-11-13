Tineke "Tini" Younger is the TikTok chef who turned a viral mac and cheese video into a full-blown cultural phenomenon. After competing on Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef, Tini has become one of the internet's biggest culinary stars.

However, she is not slowing down. Tini has twins on the way, a hit cookbook (Cooking for My Boyfriend), and a YouTube series produced under Gordon Ramsay’s Bite Originals.

"I don’t want my content to change after the twins. It’s something I want to keep off the internet," she told Distractify of how she'll balance motherhood and content creation. "The most I’ll do is baby food."

So, how well do you know Tini? Keep reading to find out some fun facts about the kitchen guru.