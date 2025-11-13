Tineke "Tini" Younger is the TikTok chef who turned a viral mac and cheese video into a full-blown cultural phenomenon. After competing on Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef, Tini has become one of the internet's biggest culinary stars.
However, she is not slowing down. Tini has twins on the way, a hit cookbook (Cooking for My Boyfriend), and a YouTube series produced under Gordon Ramsay’s Bite Originals.
"I don’t want my content to change after the twins. It’s something I want to keep off the internet," she told Distractify of how she'll balance motherhood and content creation. "The most I’ll do is baby food."
So, how well do you know Tini? Keep reading to find out some fun facts about the kitchen guru.
If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?
T: An Iron Man tattoo! I’ve been wanting an Iron Man tattoo for the past 2 years. I just haven’t found an artist with my preferred style.
What’s your most-used emoji?
T: My most used emoji 🥲
Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.
T: Best fan interactions are the ones where little kids know who I am, and their parents saying how they love watching me cook.
What’s your favorite TV show?
T: I have two: Glee and The Big Bang Theory. I can’t choose between the two
Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.
T: The first concert I attended was the Wiggles when I was 4!
Talk about the best meal you've ever had.
T: I don’t think I have a favorite meal. I love trying new dishes and cuisines.
What’s your go-to karaoke song?
T: "No One" by Alicia Keys.
What's the weirdest or funniest rumor you've heard about yourself?
T: Probably something about Mac n cheese.
What would your dream job be if you couldn’t be a content creator?
T: A Chef still.
Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?
T: Probably Gordon Ramsay.
If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?
T: Beyoncé, so I could sing and be a pop star for a day.
Share your top three desert-island necessities
T: Water, lighter, and a tarp (I like to think realistic).
What’s your No. 1 distraction?
T: My phone.
Bonus Question: Your mac and cheese recipe went viral last Thanksgiving – what is on your menu this year?
T: Mac n cheese is obviously on my menu this year, with a few different variations, on top of more sweet dishes this year.