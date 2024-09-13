Distractify
Home > Viral News > Influencers

Chef Tini Is Disrespected, but The Internet Rides For Her

Chef Tini Younger found herself the subject of some internet criticism, but X fans were quick to show up and defend the 22-year-old.

By

Published Sept. 13 2024, 2:28 p.m. ET

Tini Younger
Source: Instagram

Chef Tini Younger

Chef Tineke "Tini" Younger has taken the world by storm with her shockingly good cooking. Shockingly, because Tini is only 22 years old, and has already made her name in the world of cooking stars. With 8.1 million followers on TikTok alone, Tini's meteoric rise doesn't look like it will be slowing down anytime soon.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the youthful chef knows her way around the kitchen and consistently puts out delicious-looking dishes, her presence in the cooking world is not without controversy. Some people are hung up on Tini's age, while others criticize her diminutive stature and "baby face" looks. But new disrespect on X (formerly Twitter) proved that, in general, the internet won't tolerate mistreatment of Chef Tini.

Chef Tini Younger
Source: Instagram/@tineke.younger

Chef Tini Younger graduates from Culinary School

Article continues below advertisement

An X user remarked on Tini's race and caused instant backlash.

Tini's cooking is remarkable for several reasons, not least of which is her age. But beyond that, she's known for her comfort and soul food meals.

Source: Instagram/@tineke.younger
Article continues below advertisement

She doesn't skimp on the flavor and has earned respect from chefs of many backgrounds, as well as discerning foodies the world over. But one X user, perhaps not familiar with Tini's repertoire, made a crack that had the internet seeing red.

Source: X/@Lalalisah1431
Article continues below advertisement

X user Lalalisah1431 reposted an image of Tini and her partner, Antoine. The image shows the couple lounging on a boat, with Tini's pale skin making a contrast against Antoine's darker skin. Lalalisah seemed to call attention to the fact that Tini, a caucasian woman, is dating a Black man, by captioning the post, "Poor Black man gonna suffer unseasoned chicken his whole life." And the internet simply wasn't having it.

Defenders quickly showed that the internet rides for Tini.

X user PoeticBlckgrl clapped back with a video montage of Tini making a robustly-flavored Thanksgiving meal, which showed off the Chef's spatchcocking skills and ample seasoning. The clapback was captioned, "We will not tolerate any Tini disrespect."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: X/@PoeticBlckgrl

Users in the comments flooded the post with agreement. One user wrote, "People don’t know we ride for Tini." Others called out the original poster for criticizing Tini's ethnicity, calling her a "great cook" and a "sweet person."

Article continues below advertisement

Another user scoffed, "She said Tini’s man is going to eat Unseasoned chicken? Keyboard warriors say anything smh." While more scolded the original poster for bringing race into it, pointing out that Tini's cooking skills exist outside of any connection to her race.

Source: X/@NostalgiaxRNB
Article continues below advertisement

But there's a darker side to the "ride for Tini" support system. One X user pointed out that they have been called "embarrassing" for defending Tini's skills. Several comments scoffed at the defense of Tini's cooking.

The backlash highlights the difficulty of interracial relationships, even in 2024. One user pointed out that internalized racism often shows when interracial couples share their lives in public. And another responded, "It's really stupid where adult humans hating each other over skin color on a floating rock in space, we got bigger problems like our governments but we so hooked on skin color."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: X/@c0rnyb0i

Regardless of where people fall on the larger conversation, one thing is clear: No one messes with Tini and her delicious meals. Or the internet will ride at dawn.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Why Aspyn Ovard Refuses to Share What Led to Her and Parker Ferris's Divorce

Taylor Frankie Paul's Sister Is Also Close to Dakota Mortensen Outside of 'Secret Lives'

This Influencer Is Accusing Nick Viall of Exploiting His Child, Expects Apology

Latest Influencers News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.