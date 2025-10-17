Country singer Ashley Cooke just keeps getting hotter and hotter. On the heels of her single with Joe Jonas, "All I Forgot," and a Hardee’s commercial with The Rizzler, Ashley released her latest single, "tin foil hat."
"It’s about the spiral that we’ve all experienced when you see that first photo of you ex with someone new," she shared of the inspiration behind her new song, which will have two versions. "Even if it’s nothing official, it’s about how we can all start to fill in the blanks and fall down the habit holes of our own imaginations, even if it’s not reality."
Along with new music, Ashley shares more fun facts about herself with Distractify, including her dream musical collaboration.
If you had to get a tattoo right now, what you it be?
AC: Maybe a palm tree? Definitely something fine line and sentimental to my life!
What is your most-used emoji?
AC: Crying-laughing emoji
Tell us about the best fan interaction you've ever had:
AC: My sister and I met a guy in Texas who fully thought he and I were dating! He was talking to Ashley-catfish for weeks online and flew across the country to meet me! Thankfully, I was able to set the record straight by sending fake Ashley a photo of both of us together!
What is your favorite TV show?
AC: Vampire Dairies — Team Damon
What was the first concert you went to?
AC: Hillary Duff
What would your dream job be if you weren't a singer?
AC: Own an acai shop in Hawaii
What's your go-to karaoke song?
AC: "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" — Shania Twain
Tell us about the best meal you have ever had:
AC: This little fondue restaurant next to a cathedral in Zurich, Switzerland — so magical!
Tell us about your dream musical collaboration:
AC: Ed Sheeran
Share your top three desert island necessities:
AC: Chapstick (need it on my person at all times), a book, and Chomps turkey sticks
What is your No. 1 distraction?
AC: My Goldendoodle, Chance!
Bonus Question: How do you balance your public career as a singer and personal life?
AC: I really try to surround myself, in a business sense, with people who inspire me and want to make me better because it keeps my soul happy and fed, which is so important when my life is so career-driven! And learning the art of the word no — it’s easy to want to say yes to everything, but it’s so important for my mental health and well-being to know where to honor my boundaries…