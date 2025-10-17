Country singer Ashley Cooke just keeps getting hotter and hotter. On the heels of her single with Joe Jonas, "All I Forgot," and a Hardee’s commercial with The Rizzler, Ashley released her latest single, "tin foil hat."

"It’s about the spiral that we’ve all experienced when you see that first photo of you ex with someone new," she shared of the inspiration behind her new song, which will have two versions. "Even if it’s nothing official, it’s about how we can all start to fill in the blanks and fall down the habit holes of our own imaginations, even if it’s not reality."

Along with new music, Ashley shares more fun facts about herself with Distractify, including her dream musical collaboration.