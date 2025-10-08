While the world met her as a plus-size influencer who is unafraid to speak her mind, Samyra Miller always knew she was destined for success. The proud New Orleans native found her star power at a tender age when she sang a High School Musical classic, "Start of Something New," in elementary school, a decision she told us, "was quite literally the start of something new."

Now that she has a Harvard diploma, over 2 million social media followers, infectious catchphrases like "BABOP," and aligned brand partnerships in her name, Samyra is more confident than ever that an entertainment career is the right fit for her. After taking time to log off when she was involved in a public feud, Samyra is ready to show all of who she is. Keep reading to learn more about Samyra, including the reality show she's currently obsessed with.

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

S: I think actually recently, I was, you know, I've been off socials, and I was home in New Orleans for a while, and I needed an outfit for something. As we were walking out, someone came and stopped me, and they said, "Hey, I know you're offline right now, but I just want to let you know I see you and I appreciate everything that you've been doing. And you know, I don't, I don't mean to be creepy or weird, but I absolutely love you and everything that you stand for and keep going."

That was very encouraging, because I hadn't been seeing any of the positive or negative aspects, you know, and so to really see that in person and see it translated was really beautiful.

What was the moment you felt like you had "made it"?

S: I think, really, as a little girl, I think I've always known that, "oh yeah, I'm literally gonna be famous."

What's your favorite TV show?

S: I have been watching a lot of Love Island.

What is your go to karaoke song?

S: "I Wanna Dance With Somebody." Boom. That's the first one. And then from there, depending on what the vibes are. You know, I'm saying we can go other places with a little rap, little old school R&B, who knows. But I'm always gonna start with "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

S: Ray Ray for Mindless Behavior. It's so funny because that was also so full circle. There's a video of me on YouTube at a meet and greet with Mindless Behavior, singing to them at, like, I must have been like, 12 or 13. Maybe I was 13, singing to 'Mindless Behavior.' Mind you, I'm looking back like, "nah, that's crazy." You couldn't tell me I wasn't that girl!

What's the most bizarre food combination that you secretly enjoy?

S: Cheerios and orange juice. Honey Nut Cheerios and orange juice. The milk is orange juice.

Have you ever accidentally posted something on social media that you immediately had to delete?

S: No, never, no. I don't do that.

If you could secretly start any rumor about yourself, what would it be?

S: That I'm about to draw my own clothing line. And that rumor might be true. Stay tuned.

What's your hottest hot take?

S: I don't have hot takes. I have truth takes. But honestly, wait for real. This one, my friends became mad at me for. Mangoes? Nasty.

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

S: Listen, as many Coach bags as I've seen my mama have growing up, I need to see Coach with some more plus-size bags on the runway. Coach needs to go ahead and call me. They need to put me in the game.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

S: The first concert I ever went to was a Katy Perry concert. I still remember the outfit I wore to that concert. I wore this white and yellow striped shirt with a little turquoise tank top underneath it, which peeked through the V-neck. And Katy Perry was singing her face off. That was my Teenage Dream.

And if you could switch lies with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

S: Beyoncé

What’s your No. 1 distraction?