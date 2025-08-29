Kristi Cook, the creator behind Spill Sesh, has built one of the biggest “tea” communities with over 822K subscribers and nearly half a billion views on YouTube alone. Once known for her anonymity, Kristi revealed her identity in The New York Times and has since expanded her influence with sharp, thoughtful commentary on pop culture and internet drama. Now, the self-proclaimed Swiftie is spilling some tea on herself with Distractify.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

KC: A super tiny, almost unseen by the eye, of my dog's footprint.

What’s your most-used emoji?

KC: Crying face emoji 😭.

Source: Instagram

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

KC: The most unexpected fan interaction I had was on a flight to Maui, and during boarding, someone said hi, and I was actually more shocked than they were. It really made my week. She was so sweet!

What’s your favorite TV show?

KC: Right now, it’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, of course. My favorite of all time is Sex and the City.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

KC: Taylor Swift. Fearless. My mom took me to Oklahoma to see her. I was such a big fan and still am.

Talk about the best meal you've ever had.

KC: Honestly, nothing beats a pork floss sandwich from Family Mart (iykyk) and a tuna mayo onigiri. That and the tuna bowl from Seagen.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

KC: If I’m in NYC, it has to be "Empire State of Mind," of course.

What's your hottest hot take?

KC: Love Island. Nic owed Cierra a conversation ... oop.

What would your dream job be if you couldn’t be a digital creator?

KC: I would love to be a chef and own my own restaurant, or host a Food Network show!

Have you ever accidentally posted something on social media that you immediately had to delete? What was it?

KC: Oh, for sure!! I’ve recorded videos and posted them accidentally before, when I meant to put them in my drafts. The worst is when it’s me reacting or freaking out over something, and there’s no music behind it to make it less cringey.

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

KC: Taylor Swift because I would have unlimited access to unreleased songs and vault tracks I could leak to myself. I would definitely love to be in that private jet and hang out with all the cats!

Share your top three desert-island necessities

KC: Give me a cell phone with solar charging capabilities and some water, and I’m chilling until I get rescued.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?