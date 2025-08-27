Amanda Golka, of Swell Entertainment, is known for her sharp commentary on film, TV, internet trends, and sports. A rising Twitch Partner, she blends live Formula 1 reactions, casual sports coverage, and interactive community streams with humor and authenticity, challenging gender norms in traditionally male-dominated spaces. Amanda is helping redefine what it means to be both a fan and a creator in today’s digital media landscape. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, she shares some fun facts even some of her followers might not know.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

AG: One I’ve thought about for years is a Latin phrase: “I will not fear evil,” which is “non timebo mala,” so probably that.

What’s your most-used emoji?

AG: Oh, 100% the sparkle emoji and I hate that all the AI apps are stealing it.

Talk about the best fan interaction you’ve ever had.

AG: My favorite ones are always when I get told someone went to an event alone because I inspired them to not wait on people to do things. Or when people do “drive by hi’s” as I call them. Basically when I’m in public and someone is passing by me and goes “hi I love your videos!” with a little wave and keeps walking; probably the best interactions for my anxiety.

What’s your favorite TV show?

AG: It changes as I get older but for years it was Supernatural, currently it’s The Apothecary Diaries.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

AG: It was a Jessica Simpson concert! I was maybe seven and went with my mom and her friends, and the only real memory I have is I lost my Hello Kitty jelly purse in the bowl, and I was really upset about it.

Talk about the best meal you've ever had.

AG: This might sound silly but there is an udon chain that makes the noodles fresh right there throughout the day and it’s always amazing.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

AG: "Before He Cheats," which I always find funny because I’ve never been cheated on.

What's the weirdest or funniest rumor you've heard about yourself?

AG: Being a woman on the internet is fun because I hear a ton of rumors about how I am in secret relationships, and none of them are ever true. If someone is going on these secret romantic dates, it’s not me.

What would your dream job be if you couldn’t be a digital creator?

AG: Actress, 100%

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

AG: Lol, he was upset with me about a video I made, but probably Mr. Beast.

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

AG: 100% one of the current Formula 1 drivers because I would get to drive an F1 car, and I could do some serious shenanigans that would make the fanbase go crazy.

Share your top three desert-island necessities

AG: Journal, pocket knife, sunglasses. I’m a former Girl Scout, so you get the practical answers.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?