Nick Mayhugh is a history-making Paralympic sprinter, three-time gold medalist, and a current World and American Record holder in the Men’s 100m, 200m, 400m, and 4x1 Universal Relay. Diagnosed with mild Cerebral Palsy at age 14 after suffering a grand mal seizure, Nick was told he’d never play soccer again. Instead, he defied the odds — representing the U.S. on the world stage in soccer before being recruited to join Team USA Track and Field in 2019.

Today, Nick trains full-time in track and field while also working as a motivational speaker and model. In an interview with Distractify, he shares some fun facts about himself, including the most famous person in his DMs.

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

NM: I’m a big Game of Thrones and Peaky Blinders fan and I’ve dedicated my right leg to things from my childhood, characters, idols, etc. And I’ve been meaning to add Thomas Shelby and either a few of the dragons or maybe Daenerys, we'll see.

What’s your most-used emoji?

NM: I’ve been rehabbing a stress fracture in my foot as I prep for the World Championships, so I’ve had a lot of communication with my doctor, and I’ve been using the new exhausted-looking emoji with the bags under their eyes.

What was the moment you felt like you had "made it"?

NM: I haven’t had it yet. I had an “I did it” moment in Tokyo, after winning my third gold medal. I remember just falling to the ground and thinking, “I did it, I did it." It was a special moment because you remember every emotion you felt in the training up to that moment, the pain, tears, and sad, angry, frustrated feelings you felt, but also all the happy and joyful moments with my coaches, family, and everyone who supported me along the way. We did it! But I’ll have that "I made it moment" when I go on my Mom’s favorite talk show or guest star in her favorite TV Show.

What’s your favorite TV show?

NM: Of all time? Game of Thrones, even with the flaws of S8, I love it for what it is.

Tell us about the first concert you ever attended.

NM: Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky in Northern Virginia where I grew up. I remember because I was in high school and my girlfriend at the time broke up with me at the concert. Great concert though.

Talk about the best meal you've ever had.

NM: London, a place called Gola. The chef made me a gnocchi dish with cheese, truffles, and a sauce he wouldn't tell me how to make. Best dish ever. That, or my local Sushi Sunday order from Fancy Sushi in Clermont, FL. Incredible.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

NM: "What Hurts The Most" by Rascal Flatts or anything in Adele's catalog.

What's the weirdest or funniest rumor you've heard about yourself?

NM: That I am faking my disability. As if I had photoshopped the hole in my brain.

What would your dream job be if you couldn’t be an athlete?

NM: To be a travel documentarian like Anthony Bourdain. Or to open up my own coffee shop on the beach in a small beach city and turn it into a traditional local favorite spot.

Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?

NM: Kim Kardashian.

If you could switch lives with any celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

NM: Tiger Woods. I want to know what it feels like to be the greatest golfer ever.

Share your top three desert-island necessities

NM: A water filter, a soccer ball, and the Harry Potter catalog.

What’s your No. 1 distraction?