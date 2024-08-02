Any athlete will tell you that playing for a D1 sports team while getting your degree isn't easy — but maintaining a social media following of more than one million on top of that? It's a wonder how Kai Novak, UCLA soccer player and soon-to-be neuroscience graduate does it all, but in between preparing for her finals and warming up for practice, she found the time to grow her own social media following as well. While the UCLA athlete is pretty serious about soccer, her social media pages are filled with silly food reviews, cute videos with her partner, and various other internet trends. Despite how busy her schedule is, Kai took the time to answer 13 quick questions with Distractify, dishing on her most-used emoji, her favorite picture in her camera roll, and more.

What's your most-used emoji?

KN: 🫶

Tell us about the best meal you've ever had.

KN: My partner’s dad is the greatest cook on this planet and does the best barbecue; chicken, lamb, octopus, and monkfish done on a rotisserie over charcoal followed by a massive array of sides; red rice, potatoes, greek salad, halloumi bites, tzatziki with so many breads and other dips. It’s always a massive feast and 100 percent my favorite!

If you could pick any superpower, what would you pick?

KN: Invisibility, I’d sneak around everywhere…

Tell us about your dream collaboration.

KN: NESPRESSO — I’ve been so lucky and blessed to have already lived this one through for a short moment in time! It’s by far my favorite coffee and a super innovative brand. They are also B Corp certified aligning with my values focused on environmental impact. I’d love to one day be the female version of David Beckham for this brand or even work alongside him — see who can kick more capsules into a coffee machine or something silly like that!

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

KN: Anna x Sitar! The most beautiful and positive soul on earth

What's your go-to karaoke song?

KN: "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj

Share your top three game-day necessities.

KN: Morning coffee, pre-wrap, and rainbow shin pads

Share a photo from your camera roll that makes you laugh every time you see it.

Source: Kai Novac

KN: Catching my dog red-handed stealing my side of the bed, her guilty face says it all…

What's the most bizarre food combination you secretly enjoy?

KN: Pickles and ham but made into a sandwich where the pickle is the “bread.” You just cut it in half lengthways and the ham is the filling

What's your favorite memory from the field?

KN: Winning back-to-back PAC 12 Championships with UCLA. Sharing that entire journey and experience with my best friend and goalkeeper of the team was just surreal.

If you couldn't play soccer, what sport would you play and why?

KN: Hockey for sure, I grew up playing it and I love how fast-paced the game is. Skating on ice feels like I’m floating and the fresh, cold air inside arenas is super nostalgic.

Describe your perfect cozy day.

KN: Wake up with the sun to have coffee and acai bowls outside on the balcony to get some Vitamin D and some warm fresh air first thing in the morning. Then stay in PJ’s and have a full movie marathon day on my giant projector screen in bed with my partner and puppy. Anything where I don’t have to leave my house sounds like a dream so we’d order in all our food to just munch and chill!

What's your No. 1 distraction?