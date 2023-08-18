With diverse content ranging from travel vlogs and fun outfit videos to high-production short films and more, Anna Sitar has a little something for everyone. Anna first gained mainstream success through talking about relationship goals in her "I don't want it" series, and since then she has gained a whopping 12 million followers on TikTok alone. But even though she's now a bona fide internet celebrity — with her own clothing line, no less — she still remains relatable and authentic, which is why her fans can't get enough. In preparation for the 2023 Women's World Cup, Anna has partnered with LEGO as part of Team Unstoppable — a group of inspiring women and girls with the goal of "[challenging] stereotypes around play and creative building, and [encouraging] girls to unlock the freedom they need to play without boundaries." Distractify chatted with Anna to learn about her first concert, her dream collaboration, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

What's your go-to Starbucks order?

AS: The brown sugar oatmilk shaken espresso every time.

What was the first concert you ever went to?

AS: I went to Ed Sheeran with my older sister when I was in high school. I was like 14 and it was right after "A Team" was, like, topping charts and he was in really small theater in Michigan. So my sister and I drove all the way to Detroit to see him, and I got to leave school early, which was so cool in high school. ... He was incredible.

Article continues below advertisement

What is your most-used emoji?

AS: Right now, like the little teary eye, like the smiling with the little tears in the eyes (🥹)

Source: Instagram/@annaxsitar

Article continues below advertisement

Tell us about the best fan interaction you've ever had:

AS: I actually just had an event where I did a pop-up coffee shop here in LA at the Grove. And honestly, every single person that came through was just like the most warm and cozy and sweet individuals I've ever met. Everyone wanted to say hello and give a hug.

What's your favorite color?

AS: Yellow.

Article continues below advertisement

Tell us about the best meal you've ever had.

AS: My mom's cooking — like, anything she cooks. I feel like that's everybody's comfort food. But my mom was born in Poland and grew up there, so she cooks really authentic Polish food, and that's what I grew up on. So like pierogis and sauerkraut and kielbasa and all that.

Article continues below advertisement

What's your go-to karaoke song?

AS: Ooh, something Céline Dion. I grew up on Céline Dion and we share a birthday, which is kind of a fun fact. I think "A New Day Has Come."

Shout out one of your favorite fellow creators!

AS: Elaine from the LEGO team Unstoppable group. She is so high energy and fun and exciting, and everything she does, I'm looking forward to watching. So definitely Elaine.

Article continues below advertisement

What’s one thing you wish more people knew about you?

AS: I feel like, maybe not about me specifically, but I think in a general sense ... we all are such multifaceted individuals that you can love so many things. Like, whether it's from my engineering degree and my love for cars and problem solving and getting my hands dirty, or it's from my more creative side — like, I just took pottery classes — and then working my photography and videography, whether it's any of my different interests. I feel like I wish more people knew about how ... people just have a million different ways to express [themselves].

Share your top three desert island necessities.

Source: Unsplash

AS: Probably sunscreen, because I burn very easily. So sunscreen. And maybe a good book and some matches to build a fire.

Article continues below advertisement

Tell us about your dream collaboration:

AS: I think [Olympic gymnast] Suni Lee would be one of mine, from Team Unstoppable. All those girls are so talented and incredible, and doing such innovative things with their content, with the way they show their life, with their community. But Suni is just somebody that, you know, she's so fun and playful and can do so many cartwheels and flips.

If you couldn't be a content creator, what would your dream job be?

AS: Well, I studied engineering and I did med tech when I was doing that, so my focus was really in the medical field. I could never be a doctor because I get so lousy. But I loved creating products that helped people. But growing up, I always thought I would be a teacher, which is kind of funny and still different from my engineering degree. So I think all it wasn't a content creator probably be a teacher.

What is your No. 1 distraction?