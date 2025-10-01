One of TikTok's rising stars is University of Miami student Nikki Pindor, who is going viral for her fun (and slightly chaotic) videos filmed mostly from her dorm room.
And while it is easy to compare Nikki to UM alum Alix Earle, Nikki thinks they are very different when it comes to the content they share.
"It feels strange being compared to someone so successful because I don’t think we’re that similar– our aesthetics are completely different," she told Distractify. "I do look up to her as a creator, but I want to be known as my own person, not a copy-cat version of someone else."
Keep reading to learn more about Nikki, including who is in her DMs.
If you had to get a tattoo right now, what you it be?
NP: A glass of champagne, half empty.
What is your most-used emoji?
NP: The full moon because it’s chubby and a mood.
Tell us about the best fan interaction you've ever had:
NP: A group of high school students touring UMiami told me I inspired them to apply here. It was really heartwarming.
What is your favorite TV show?
NP: Grey’s Anatomy. I’m pre-med so it tracks.
What was the first concert you went to?
NP: Some old rock artist that my grandma listened to in the 70’s. I was probably the only attendee under fifty.
What is your dream job?
NP: A nepo baby.
What's the weirdest or funniest rumor you've heard about yourself?
NP: That I failed a calculus exam. I’m not in calculus.
What's your go-to karaoke song?
NP: "Starships" by Nicki Minaj. Classic.
Who’s your celebrity crush?
NP: Drew Starkey. If you see this, my DMs are open.
Who's the most famous person who has ever DM'd you?
NP: I’ve had a couple NFL players hit me up. Mostly benchwarmers though so pretty irrelevant.
Tell us about your dream collaboration:
NP: I would love to work with Pantene. They helped me save my hair and I’m a huge fan.
Share your top three desert island necessities:
NP: First aid kit, a bag of Popcorners, and a jet ski so I could escape.
What is your No. 1 distraction?
NP: TikTok.
Bonus Question: How do you deal with trolls on social media?
NP: I find them entertaining. Some of the things they come up with are genuinely hilarious, and I appreciate the extra publicity.