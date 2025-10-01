One of TikTok's rising stars is University of Miami student Nikki Pindor, who is going viral for her fun (and slightly chaotic) videos filmed mostly from her dorm room.

And while it is easy to compare Nikki to UM alum Alix Earle, Nikki thinks they are very different when it comes to the content they share.

"It feels strange being compared to someone so successful because I don’t think we’re that similar– our aesthetics are completely different," she told Distractify. "I do look up to her as a creator, but I want to be known as my own person, not a copy-cat version of someone else."

Keep reading to learn more about Nikki, including who is in her DMs.