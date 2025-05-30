Paul Doyle's Motive in Driving His Car Into Liverpool Crowd Has Left People Baffled An emotional Paul kept his head down as his hearing set the dates for his trial. By Ivy Griffith Published May 30 2025, 7:16 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @dailymail

As humans, we all have something that connects us. Whether that's our foods, culture, hobbies, life experiences, or the very basic human interest items that make us happy, we all share a global humanity that makes us what we are as a species. Part of that global humanity is having hope that we can spend time with our loved ones expressing joy without losing our lives in the process. It's a very basic human hope, one that we have all lived at one time or another. For some, it's a far-flung dream. For others, reality.

Yet this deeply human hope was shattered for a group of revelers in Liverpool, England, after a driver named Paul Doyle allegedly drove into a crowd with intention to harm. It beggars the mind to wonder what kind of motive would push a person to commit such an atrocity. So what do we know about Paul's motive? Precious little, unfortunately.

Paul Doyle's motive for driving into a crowd in Liverpool remains a mystery.

It was a typically drizzly day in Liverpool, England, on May 26, 2025. A crowd of revelers had gathered in the streets to celebrate Liverpool’s Premier League win, in the best English tradition. People of all ages were milling in the streets, on top of the world for a moment before the celebratory atmosphere was shattered by unthinkable cruelty.

According to the BBC, a former Royal Marine and 53-year-old father of three, Paul Doyle, deliberately veered across the street to plow into the group of revelers with his car. Seventy-nine people were injured, with 50 of those needing to be transported to the hospital. Among those injured were four children.

But when he appeared in court for a hearing on May 30, 2025, Paul had nothing to say. An emotional Paul kept his head down, answered only questions that were asked of him, and offered no motive or explanation. Nor was he asked about a motive. Paul has been slapped with seven charges, including wounding with intent, causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, attempting to cause GBH with intent, and dangerous driving, according to the BBC.

Public reaction suggests Paul isn't getting off easily with this as people are furious.

While Paul has thus far been mum on the motive that drove him, literally, to assault a group of innocent people with a deadly weapon, people are rife with speculation and righteous anger on the internet.

Many people have called for the former servicemember to be charged with terrorism, given the grave nature of his alleged crimes. Some have pointed out that Paul, who is a white, Christian, male, is enjoying a privilege that many other people would not. On TikTok, one user scoffed, "English media: white criminal — smiling photo; non-white criminal — mugshot photo." Another person wrote, "Say it with me. Paul Doyle: white, Christian, British, male. Also a terrorist."

One user scolded those who have tried to diminish Paul's alleged crimes by pointing to possible PTSD, writing, "It’s wild how quick the sympathy came in the moment they said he was a local. He’s a 53-year-old man with kids — not some lost teen. He chose to get in his car and drive into a crowd. If he weren’t British, y’all would be screaming terrorism and demanding justice. No excuses. No pity."