Matthew Alan Livelsberger Was an Active Military Member When He Detonated the Cybertruck Matthew was a Green Beret and was on approved leave at the time of his death. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 2 2025, 7:15 p.m. ET

The driver believed to be behind the wheel of the Cybertruck that exploded outside Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel on New Year's Day has been identified as Matthew Alan Livelsberger, a 37-year-old active-duty U.S. Army service member. Yes, you read that correctly — he was a current member of the military at his time of death. Kevin McMahill, Sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, confirmed this during a press conference on Jan. 2, 2025.

However, because the body was "burnt beyond recognition," officials have not yet definitively identified the man as Matthew. DNA and medical records are still needed to confirm the identity, though substantial evidence points to him as the prime suspect. The information has come as a shock to many considering Matthew’s extensive military record, which we’ll delve into now.

Exploring Matthew Alan Livelsberger's military record.

Among the items recovered from the Cybertruck that Matthew was believed to be driving — rented from Turo — were a military ID, a passport, a Desert Eagle .50-caliber semi-automatic pistol and other firearms, several fireworks, an iPhone, a smartwatch, and credit cards.

Born on July 22, 1987, Matthew was from Colorado Springs, though he was on approved leave from Germany, where he was serving with the 10th Special Forces Group, McMahill confirmed.

Matthew's military record spans a significant period. Like Shamsud Din Jabbar, who drove into a crowd in New Orleans, killing at least 14 people and injuring 35 others on New Year's Day, Matthew served at Fort Bragg, N.C. However, McMahill stated that there is no record showing they served in the same unit or even during the same years, though further investigations are underway to determine if there was any connection between the two.

Matthew Alan Livelsberger also served in Afghanistan.

Matthew also served in Afghanistan in 2009, similar to Shamsud, though there is no evidence to suggest the two were in the same province, location, or unit while stationed there.

As confirmed by the Department of Defense (DOD), Matthew was in the U.S. Army as a Green Beret operations sergeant, spending much of his time at Fort Carson, Colo., and in Germany.

Green Berets, known as experts in guerrilla warfare, rely on unconventional tactics to combat terrorists abroad, according to the U.S. Army's official website. It is quite perplexing that Matthew held this prestigious status yet seemingly committed an act of terror against people in his own country. He had also previously served in the National Guard and the Army Reserve.

CYBERTUCK EXPLOSION: Cindy Helwig lives across the street from Matthew Livelsberger, the man identified as the driver of the Cybertruck that exploded in Las Vegas.



She said he lived in the COS townhome with his wife and newborn. She remembers talking to him about cars. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/S7dYxGCAxs — Maggie Bryan KOAA (@MaggieB_TV) January 2, 2025

Police believe Matthew took his life with a gunshot wound to the head before the vehicle detonated, as one of the handguns was found at his feet. What has people still questioning the logistics is that, given Matthew's extensive military background and status, his actions during the incident seem more characteristic of someone with less experience.