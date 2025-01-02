Matthew Livelsberger's Wife Was Apparently Part of an Anti-Trump Facebook Group The cybertruck suspect's wife was once very anti-Trump. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 2 2025, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/@Sara Livelsberger

The Cybertruck explosion in front of a Trump hotel in Las Vegas that killed the driver of the car led to plenty of online jokes but also injured seven people. As news of the attack continues to unfold, many are wondering whether the incident had some sort of political motivation.

Matthew Alan Livelsberger has been identified as the man who was driving the truck, and now, many want to know more about his wife. Here's what we know about her and why her anti-Trump views could be related to the explosion.

Who is Matthew Alan Livelsberger's wife?

While we don't know for sure, the Facebook profile for Sara Livelsberger, who is believed to be Matthew's wife, has been circulating online. That account makes a number of references to Matthew, and just as importantly, made a number of posts that were anti-Trump. Sara hasn't posted since 2016, though, so we don't know if she is still associated with Matthew or how she might now feel about the soon-to-be president.

In Sara's most recent post from May of 2016, which was before Trump was elected for the first time, she shared an image of a Democrat-leaning poster with the words "Stop Bigotry" on it along with a cartoon head that resembles Trump's. In the caption, she wrote, "Look what this lady got in the mail as a SURPRISE! Perks of being a registered Democrat #excitedwoman I can't wait to slap this baby on my truck."

In another post from September 2015, just after Trump got into the race, Sara shared a tweet from Trump's account and wrote, "I follow his Twitter ... Just to get my morning motivation to kill someone." None of this is conclusive evidence of a political motivation, though, and we don't know if Sara had any role in the explosion. Details of the event are still being released, but people are trying to understand why exactly the explosion happened.

Source: Facebook/@Sara Livelsberger

What else do we know about the explosion?

The FBI is currently investigating whether the explosion is tied to terrorism. “It’s a Tesla truck, and we know that Elon Musk is working with President-elect Trump, and it’s the Trump tower,” Kevin McMahill, sheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said on Jan. 1, per CNN. “So, there’s obviously things to be concerned about there, and that’s something we continue to look at.”

Police also said that the truck was rented through a sharing service called Turo, and they also said that the design of the Cybertruck helped limit the damage. “The fact that this was a Cybertruck really limited the damage that occurred inside of the valet because it had most of the blast. Up through the truck and out,” Kevin said. “You’ll see that the front glass doors at the Trump hotel were not even broken by that blast which they were parked directly in front of.”