You Won't Believe What Car Farrah Abraham Bought Her Daughter Sophia

If you guessed a Tesla Cybertruck, you'd be correct.

Published Aug. 23 2024, 6:59 p.m. ET

It's been years since Farrah Abraham first entered the world of reality television when she gave birth to her daughter Sophia on 16 and Pregnant. The show detailed Farrah's teenage pregnancy and subsequent single motherhood, after her child's father, Derek Underwood, died in a car accident before Sophia was born.

Believe it or not, Farrah's daughter is now a teenager herself -- and Sophia is officially learning how to drive. Thankfully, Farrah's time as a public icon has given her enough money to provide her daughter with a car of her own to drive as she gets her learner's permit, but if you were guessing that Sophia's first car would be a Cybertruck, you'd be one of the few people who guessed right.

Sophia Abraham with her new Cybertruck, posted to Farrah's Instagram story.

Farrah Abraham buys her daughter a Cybertruck for her first car.

According to TMZ, which released the first photos of Sophia picking out her new car, Farrah and Sophia went car shopping together to pick out the teenager's first car. Ultimately, Sophia decided she wanted a Cybertruck -- which hasn't fared well with buyers' first impressions across social media. But regardless, the teen seemed insistent on getting that vehicle specifically.

According to the outlet, Sophia will also be doing some customization of the car when it arrives, though the delivery day isn't until Aug. 28. The duo have yet to unveil how exactly Sophia plans to customize her new car, though the pair are bound to share many adventures as the teenager gets experience before she officially gets her license.

Already, Sophia and Farrah have been posting content about her driving lessons. In one reel posted to Instagram, Farrah asks her new driver "What would count as a distraction in the car?" to which the teenager simply responds, "You."

Clearly, she's already doing great.

